What role does Josh Swickard play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

Josh Swickard has portrayed Detective Harrison Chase on the long-running daytime drama General Hospital since 2018. Introduced as a dedicated officer of the Port Charles Police Department, Chase was initially paired with Dante Falconeri and gradually developed into a central figure on the show.

Ad

Over time, his character was expanded to include complex family ties, including the revelation that his supposed brother, Dr. Hamilton Finn, is actually his biological father. Chase’s narrative further evolved with his romantic involvement and eventual marriage to Brook Lynn, linking him to the Quartermaine family.

In an interview with Woman's World on March 18, 2025, Josh commnented on his character's personality on General Hospital,

“Chase is just wildly understanding, and I love that. He’s stoic, steady Eddie. It doesn’t matter what life throws at him, he can take a deep breath, talk it out, and get to the other side of it in a very calm and hopefully mature way."

Ad

Trending

He added,

“There’s something really admirable about that. He’s just got this way about being a husband that I aspire to be as Josh, and it’s great to see that in a soap character we’re all watching.”

Josh Swickard plays Harrison Chase on General Hospital

Ad

Detective Harrison Chase, played by Josh Swickard, was introduced to General Hospital in 2018 as a young and by-the-book police officer. He initially clashed with several established characters in Port Charles. His early days were marked by tension with Dante Falconeri, though he soon gained respect within the police department.

Chase’s personal life has been central to his character arc. He was believed to be the son of Gregory Chase and Jackie Templeton and the half-brother of Dr. Hamilton Finn. However, a twist revealed that Finn is actually his biological father, adding tension to their relationship.

Ad

Romantically, Chase has experienced heartbreak and growth. His most significant relationship has been with Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Their connection began with mutual distrust but gradually deepened into genuine affection. After navigating numerous challenges, including Brook’s struggles with family and professional pressures, the couple eventually married in 2024.

In the interview with Woman's World, Josh said the following about this relationship,

“They kind of butted heads at first, but Chase is mesmerized by her. She’s so strong and strong-willed. She’s everything that he’s not, and vice versa, so they’ve got a neat relationship. There’s something so fun in that dichotomy.”

Ad

Before Brook, Harrison was romantically involved with Willow Tait. Their bond was strong until Willow married Michael Corinthos to secure custody of his son, Wiley. To make the separation easier, Chase faked an affair with Sasha Gilmore, but it hurt him when Willow moved on with Michael. Though Willow later learned the truth, her relationship with Michael had already progressed.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on September 30, 2021, Josh commented on Harrison and Willow's separation on General Hospital,

Ad

"There was something special about that moment. It was one of those scenes where you kind of plan for it to go one way and it went a different way, but in a real way, if that makes sense. I love, as an actor, when you’re like, “Oh, this is going to happen, then this, then this,” and they say, “Action!” and it’s completely off your little playbook, and it’s just being in the moment."

Ad

About Josh Swickard

Ad

Josh Swickard is an American actor and model, best known for his role as Detective Harrison Chase on ABC's General Hospital. Born on July 4, 1992, in Quincy, Illinois, Swickard began his career as a model, working with brands like Men's Health and Guess.

He transitioned to acting with appearances on Disney Channel shows such as Liv and Maddie and K.C. Undercover. In 2020, he starred alongside his wife, Lauren Swickard, in the Netflix romantic film A California Christmas, which became a global hit and led to a sequel. The couple met on the set of Roped in 2017, married in 2019, and have two children .

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More