How is Brook Lynn's search for her long-lost son unfolding on General Hospital? Plot developments explored

The search for Brook Lynn's long-estranged baby is on as General Hospital's storyline gears up for a big reveal in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, BLQ and her husband, Harrison Chase, are pining for a baby and recently met Alexis Davis for the possibility of adoption. However, with so much discussion about her baby, Brook Lynn has been wishing to find out about him.

Ad

The other General Hospital story arcs involve Ava and Ric's blackmail that has pushed Alexis into taking action. While the latter discovered Lucky Spencer, an ally, how long she can protect Kristina remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Carly's drastic move towards taking custody of Michael's children has heated the legal battles between Michael and Willow, with Drew jumping in to save his girlfriend. The battles will likely use a lot of mudslinging to add drama to the fights.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Sonny and Jason are contemplating walking away from their mafia business, leaving the crime world in the hands of Sidwell. More unexpected twists will crop up on General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap, presenting the complex relationships of Port Charles residents.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations.

General Hospital: Multiple parties are interested in bringing Brook Lynn's baby to the fore

Ad

Recently, while looking for clues about Valentin, who had her daughter, Lulu Spencer stumbled onto Martin's notebook. She discovered from the notes that Brook Lynn had a baby boy during her teenage years, and Dante was the father. However, the baby was given up for adoption, and the incident was kept a secret.

Lulu confronted BLQ about letting the father know about his eldest son. However, BLQ refused to disturb so many peaceful lives and forced Lulu to promise to stay quiet.

Ad

As such, BLQ was rattled to learn that Lulu was writing an article on adoption. While she confronted her longtime rival, she also opened up to Chase. Finding the air between BLQ and Lulu tense, Tracy asked BLQ about the situation. The latter came clean to her grandmother about Lulu's constant pecking but kept the name of the baby's father a secret.

Meanwhile, Dante and Lulu's son, Rocco, had a medical emergency for which the father blamed Giovanni Palmieri. Lois defended the latter by pointing out that the cop didn't know whom he was blaming. This had Lulu's ears perked, and she returned to her sleuthing about Gio's connection with Lois and, possibly, Dante.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Tracy told Jason the whole story and asked him to track BLQ's son and her great-grandson. While Jason refused to pry into other people's affairs, Tracy is not likely to let go.

Elsewhere, Carly was surprised to learn about Lulu's surmises. However, she advised Lulu to tread carefully. Thursday's episode, dated May 15, 2025, found Cody catching Lulu calling up the adoption agency. When Lulu came clean to Cody, the latter pitched in to expose the truth to his friend, Dante Falconeri.

Ad

At the same time, Thursday also saw Brook Lynn remembering that May 15 was her son's birthday. She told Chase about wanting to get to know her son. However, she didn't want to dig, but wanted her son to come find her.

Also Read: "She is just jealous of Brook Lynn" — General Hospital fans criticize Lulu’s behavior amid Gio paternity revelation

General Hospital: Where will the BLQ-baby's story arc go from here?

Ad

Lulu will likely find some evidence to point to Gio and Brook Lynn's connection. As the amateur investigator moves to expose BLQ, she will face resistance from the latter and Lois. There is also a possibility that Tracy will have learned about Gio being a family member and warn Lulu against interfering in the Quartemaine family's affairs.

Meanwhile, Dante's vague accusations against Gio will continue on General Hospital, as per spoilers. While the latter will feel wronged, he may look for support from others, including Sonny, Lois and Brook Lynn. Dante and Gio's clash will add to the soap's drama when the big reveal finds them father and son.

Ad

BLQ will also be in for a shock since she didn't know the true identity of her son. Since Gio is already an adult, BLQ cannot adopt him. Whether she and Chase will go ahead with their plan to adopt, and if this will affect their relationship, remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 14 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to find out who exposes Gio's parentage on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More