Who is Harrison Chase on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Detective Harrison Chase, portrayed by Josh Swickard, has been a central figure on ABC's General Hospital since his debut on February 21, 2018. Introduced as a by-the-book officer with a compassionate heart, Chase quickly became a fan favorite. As a member of the Port Charles Police Department, Chase has tackled numerous high-stakes cases.

On the personal front, he is the half-brother of Dr. Hamilton, and his romantic interests on General Hospital are Willow Tait and Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 31, 2018, Swickard commented on joining General Hospital.

"Being new to this world, you’re digesting so much dialogue and thankfully, they’ve kind of sprinkled me in instead of having me dive in headfirst. There have definitely been weeks where I go, ‘Boy, there’s a lot to say.’ People like Nancy and Michael, they’ve been flexing that muscle for a while and I’m still only a few months in; it’s still a little nerve-wracking," he shared.

Detective Harrison Chase, portrayed by Josh Swickard, has been a consistent presence on General Hospital since his 2018 debut. He was initially introduced as a principled officer and Dante Falconeri’s new partner.

Chase's early days in Port Charles were marked by his connection to Nelle Benson, a past partner who entangled him in her criminal activities. Later, he collaborated with Michael Corinthos to expose Nelle's crimes, even at great personal cost. His relationship with Willow Tait was a significant turning point in his personal life.

In a selfless act to help Michael secure custody of his son, Chase and Sasha Gilmore faked an affair, leading to the end of his relationship with Willow. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on September 30, 2021, Swickard talked about this arc.

"There was something special about that moment. It was one of those scenes where you kind of plan for it to go one way and it went a different way, but in a real way, if that makes sense. I love, as an actor, when you’re like, 'Oh, this is going to happen, then this, then this,' and they say, 'Action!' and it’s completely off your little playbook, and it’s just being in the moment," Swickard said.

"There was something beautiful about them closing that chapter — for now, because who knows what’s going to happen — in a sweet, sincere, real way. It was kind of awesome that it didn’t end with us throwing a flower vase at each other, it ended with, Hey, what we had was cool and I will always love you for that,” the actor added.

Family revelations added complexity to Chase's narrative. Discovering that Dr. Hamilton Finn, whom he believed to be his half-brother, might be his biological father, strained familial bonds.

A paternity test initially confirmed this, but it was later revealed that Cyrus Renault had tampered with the results, reaffirming Gregory Chase as his father. This revelation allowed the family to mend and strengthen their relationships.

Professionally, Chase faced challenges, including a suspension from the police force. During this period, his relationship with Brook Lynn Quartermaine blossomed.

Their bond deepened as they navigated personal and professional hurdles, culminating in their marriage in May 2024. Their honeymoon was overshadowed by the death of Chase's father, Gregory, who had officiated their wedding before succumbing to ALS.

About Josh Swickard

Born on July 4, 1992, in Quincy, Illinois, Josh Swickard began his career as a model, working with brands like Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, and Guess. He transitioned into acting with roles on Disney Channel shows such as K.C. Undercover and Liv and Maddie, before landing on General Hospital.

Beyond the soap opera, he has starred in films such as Roped and Netflix's A California Christmas, the latter alongside his wife, actress Lauren Swickard. The couple married in 2019 and have two children.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

