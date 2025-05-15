What role did Drew Garrett play on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Drew Garrett made a memorable impact on daytime television with his portrayal of Michael Corinthos III on General Hospital. Joining the cast in 2009, Garrett stepped into the role of a teenage Michael at a time when the character was being fleshed out.

Michael was the son of Carly Corinthos and was adopted by mob boss Sonny Corinthos. He had to cope with the aftermath of being shot and with the psychological consequences of prison.

Garrett’s depiction of a troubled teen navigating adult issues resonated with audiences. It earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Although his time on General Hospital was brief, Drew Garrett's performance left an impression on the show's legacy.

Drew Garrett played Michael Corinthos on General Hospital

Michael Corinthos was a pivotal character on General Hospital, introduced in 1997. He was portrayed by various actors over the years. In 2009, Drew Garrett stepped into the role.

The character was SORASed (Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome) to a troubled 17-year-old grappling with the fallout of a traumatic shooting and coma.

In an interview with Michael Fairman TV on June 11, 2019, Garrett said the following about his character's mindset,

"I have no control over the way I am reacting… I just am. It’s difficult for me to handle that, because after I have these outbursts towards my mom, and whoever, I take a second and try to figure out what it’s coming from. That is what really perpetuated the trouble, because I don’t know. I genuinely don’t know why."

"I know what fuels it, the lack of information, and that they are evading my questions. In reality, the way I am reacting is so extreme at some points that Michael can’t help but wonder and worry," he added.

Garrett’s version of Michael was rebellious, angry, and emotionally volatile. He reflected a teen struggling to reclaim his life and assert control.

During his physical and psychological recovery, Michael became fixated on following in Sonny’s footsteps in the mob world, despite the warnings of those who cared for him.

His inner turmoil and explosive temper were key parts of his character arc.

Garrett’s time on General Hospital was short-lived. In 2010, he was unexpectedly let go and replaced by Chad Duell, who continued the role for over a decade.

Despite the brief stint, Drew Garrett’s performance remains a defining moment in Michael Corinthos’s character history.

The life and career of Drew Garrett

Drew Garrett is an American actor best known for his role as Michael Corinthos III on General Hospital. Born on April 21, 1989, in Jupiter, Florida, Garrett developed an interest in performing arts early on and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally.

His breakout role came in 2009 when he was cast as a teenage Michael Corinthos. His performance earned critical acclaim and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Beyond General Hospital, Garrett appeared in notable TV series such as Criminal Minds and The Mentalist.

He also starred in the award-winning digital series Never Fade Away and appeared in indie films like Divorce Invitation.

Garrett has openly discussed his long-standing battle with eczema. In an interview on Maurice Benard’s YouTube series State of Mind on April 13, 2025, Garrett revealed that his eczema began in childhood and was initially managed with topical steroids.

On April 14, 2025, with Soaps.com, Garrett shared his experience battling the disease,

"I was just a kid just doing what the doctor says. So I was on steroids all throughout General Hospital that was keeping it at bay. Towards the tail end of my run on GH, I started to try to get off them, and that ended up being a 10-year process.”

