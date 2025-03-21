Josh Swickard reflects on Chase’s emotional struggle amid the baby revelation at General Hospital

Actor Josh Swickard recently had an interview with Woman's World on March 18, 2025. Swickard joined the cast of ABC's General Hospital in 2018, starring as Detective Chase. In the interview, the actor reflected on his character's current storyline. He expressed that Chase has been going through emotional struggles.

In the current storyline, Detective Chase is faced with some serious issues about his health. On the other hand, his wife Brook Lynn reveals a long-kept secret about her baby that leads to a lot of drama on the soap.

Josh Swickard's interview on his character from General Hospital

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Chase discovers that he is infertile, which results in drama on the soap. In Josh's interview with Woman's World, the actor stated:

“I don’t think Chase fully knows how to process it yet or what it means for their future and what options they have — and now, he’s getting another massive curveball from Brook Lynn.”

The General Hospital star expressed that this has been very hard for Chase to accept and all the character wants to do is just keep his head above the water.

Swickard also appreciated his on-screen wife Amanda Setton, saying:

“She’s just a phenomenal actress. She’s had a very full career, and now we’re in similar stages with family and young kids, so we get along really well.”

Josh remarked how his character is completely different from that of Amanda's, but their relationship at General Hospital is an example of opposites attracting. Josh explained that Brook Lynn is strong-willed, and that she is everything that Chase is not, and vice versa. The actor expressed that he shares a strong bond with everyone on and off camera.

Josh further said that the demise of Chase's father (played by Gregory Harrison) last year, and the move of the character's brother left him alone in Port Charles. The actor shared:

“There were two months where I was really broken up about it, because this show really is family."

In the show, as Chase is wrapped up in his emotion of knowing that he can not be a father, Brook Lynn reveals a shocking truth that takes him aback. She reveals that she had a baby in the past, but she gave it up for adoption. Upon knowing who the father of the child was, Chase's world crashed down. The father was Dante Falconeri, Chase’s trusted pal and PCPD partner.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes on ABC Network and Hulu.

