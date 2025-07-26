General Hospital recap (July 25, 2025): Nina confesses to affair with Drew while Willow breaks down before ceremony

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on July 25, 2025, tensions ran high as Willow lashed out at Nina after learning about her past with Drew. Despite the heartbreak, Willow still showed up for the wedding, while Drew remained unaware of what had happened.Meanwhile, Sonny pushed Marco to leave town, but their talk took an unexpected turn. Lucas argued with Carly over Sonny’s actions, and it became clear that Marco and Sidwell might be teaming up against Sonny.Elsewhere, Kristina grew jealous watching Molly and Cody get closer. She tried to plant doubts in Molly’s mind. Lucy’s connection with Sidwell raised questions, and Ava worked to keep her personal and business life under control. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeneral Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 25, 2025Willow confronts Nina in a gut-wrenching showdownIn the bridal room on General Hospital, Willow confronted Nina and asked if she had slept with Drew. Nina broke down and admitted to having an affair with him from April to August last year. Willow was furious, realizing Nina had kept quiet while she fell in love with Drew.Willow blamed Nina for her broken marriage and losing her kids. Nina claimed she ended things when she saw how much Drew meant to Willow, but Willow didn’t forgive her. She even said Nelle was lucky to die without knowing Nina was her mother, then told Nina to leave.Afterward, Willow sat alone, overwhelmed with emotion. Still, she pulled herself together and walked down the aisle in her wedding dress, while Drew smiled, unaware of the drama. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSonny flexes his power while allies and enemies close inSonny on General Hospital went to Marco’s hotel room to pressure him into leaving Port Charles and going back to Miami. Marco said he no longer blamed Sonny for Natalia’s death but wasn’t leaving. Sonny shared that Natalia’s final words were about loving Marco and regretting their distance, which briefly eased the tension.Things got heated when Lucas walked in and saw Sonny. Lucas warned him not to touch Marco again or he’d go to the police. Marco didn’t file a report, but Lucas was upset, wanting justice. Later, Marco met with Sidwell and said Sonny had to be stopped.Sonny later asked Carly if she had ever told Lucas anything that could hurt him. Carly said no and complained that both Sonny and Lucas were stressing her out. Lucas eventually returned to give Carly his key, making it clear he was moving out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristina's jealousy takes a manipulative turnAt the Metro Court pool on General Hospital, Kristina got annoyed seeing Molly flirt with Cody, especially when she put sunscreen on his back. She sent Michael to distract Cody and used the chance to warn Molly that Cody might be after her money and status.Molly dismissed it but was clearly unsettled. When Cody came back, she seemed unsure, showing that Kristina’s words had gotten to her. Kristina’s jealousy hinted at a possible love triangle ahead.Lucy, Ava, and Alexis navigate personal and professional entanglementsLucy asked Sidwell to join her at the wedding, but he said no. They talked about his wish to stay neutral with Sonny while still protecting loved ones. At the church, Ava worried about Willow and Nina but still scolded Ric for flirting with Liz. She also set a business meeting with Alexis, keeping her focus sharp.Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu