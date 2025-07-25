General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 25, 2025): Sonny warns Marco, Kristina faces a nightmare, and a secret might get exposed

Exposed secrets and looming clashes mark the current General Hospital storyline. While Nina is shocked by her daughter's transformation, Willow's marital bliss is facing more problems than she expected. Meanwhile, Kristina's revenge plan may face a hurdle due to relationship complications. Elsewhere, the mob war in town seems poised to get out of hand with clashes and counterattacks.The YouTube channel General Hospital Preview has released a spoiler teaser for the episode slated to air on July 25, 2025. The video features mob boss Sonny calmly issuing a threat to Marco. He says:&quot;You will not be touched as long as you stay out of your father's business.&quot;Since both men know Sonny was behind Marco's abduction, the mobster clears his stance. Meanwhile, Kristina is worried to see her plan derailing. She exclaims:&quot;Exactly what I was afraid of.&quot;This comes after she possibly finds Molly connecting with Cody near the Metro Court pool. Elsewhere, a livid Willow confronts her mother:&quot;Did you and Drew have an affair?&quot;She recently learned about the situation from Curtis and may think it is right to ask her mother for clarification. Other story arcs featured on the July 25, 2025, episode of the long-running ABC daily soap are Drew assuring Scout, Molly's surprise for Cody, and Sidwell's fake peace talk.General Hospital: Vital storylines to catch on July 25, 2025As the soap's video teaser revealed, the opening scene of the promo shows Marco facing the town's mob boss. Although Marco Rios's statement to the PCPD did not incriminate Sonny, he knows Sonny was behind his abduction. As such, he may plan a well-thought-out revenge. However, Sonny advises him to stay away from Sidwell and the mob clash to stay safe. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next scene shows Sidwell convincing Lucy that he means to stay in town peacefully and has no plans to confront Sonny. While Lucy may trust his words, General Hospital fans know Sidwell wants revenge. Lucy Coe may even invite him to Drew Caine's wedding. However, the mobster-turned-businessman may decline the invitation.The following frame shows Molly meeting Cody at the poolside. She seems to have surprised Cody, who looks startled but smiles. Cody may have come to the Metro Court pool to catch Ava in his seduction plan. While he is happy to see Molly, he is possibly developing real feelings for Ava. Molly's presence may make things awkward for him.Meanwhile, Kristina spots her sister with Cody. She may worry that Molly will derail her and Cody's scheme. However, other than Molly, Cody's developing affection for Ava may also destroy her revenge plan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the next frame of the General Hospital teaser, Drew is seen assuring his daughter that after the wedding, they will be a happy family. While Scout may have questions about Willow, Wiley, and Amelia joining the family, she smiles at her father's words.Meanwhile, Drew's bride-to-be looks furious in the next frame of the General Hospital spoiler video. Willow is seen lashing out at her mother as she questions the latter's affair with Drew, as Nina looks on worried. This is after her recent discovery of the same, thanks to Curtis's revelation.Nina will likely accept her affair, hoping to open her daughter's eyes to Drew's character. Whether Willow breaks up with Drew and cuts off ties with Nina remains to be seen.Other events for the day involve Michael's heart-to-heart with his sister, Kristina. He may open up about missing Daisy.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to General Hospital to catch all the action as Willow reacts to the devastating secret about her mother and her groom.