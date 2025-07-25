  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 25, 2025): Sonny warns Marco, Kristina faces a nightmare, and a secret might get exposed

General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 25, 2025): Sonny warns Marco, Kristina faces a nightmare, and a secret might get exposed

By Poushali Guharauth
Modified Jul 25, 2025 16:54 GMT
From left, Sonny, Kristina and Marco from General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)
From left, Sonny, Kristina and Marco from General Hospital (Custom edit by Sportskeeda, Original images via ABC Network)

Exposed secrets and looming clashes mark the current General Hospital storyline. While Nina is shocked by her daughter's transformation, Willow's marital bliss is facing more problems than she expected. Meanwhile, Kristina's revenge plan may face a hurdle due to relationship complications. Elsewhere, the mob war in town seems poised to get out of hand with clashes and counterattacks.

Ad

The YouTube channel General Hospital Preview has released a spoiler teaser for the episode slated to air on July 25, 2025. The video features mob boss Sonny calmly issuing a threat to Marco. He says:

"You will not be touched as long as you stay out of your father's business."

Since both men know Sonny was behind Marco's abduction, the mobster clears his stance. Meanwhile, Kristina is worried to see her plan derailing. She exclaims:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Exactly what I was afraid of."
youtube-cover
Ad

This comes after she possibly finds Molly connecting with Cody near the Metro Court pool. Elsewhere, a livid Willow confronts her mother:

"Did you and Drew have an affair?"

She recently learned about the situation from Curtis and may think it is right to ask her mother for clarification.

Other story arcs featured on the July 25, 2025, episode of the long-running ABC daily soap are Drew assuring Scout, Molly's surprise for Cody, and Sidwell's fake peace talk.

Ad

General Hospital: Vital storylines to catch on July 25, 2025

As the soap's video teaser revealed, the opening scene of the promo shows Marco facing the town's mob boss. Although Marco Rios's statement to the PCPD did not incriminate Sonny, he knows Sonny was behind his abduction. As such, he may plan a well-thought-out revenge. However, Sonny advises him to stay away from Sidwell and the mob clash to stay safe.

Ad
Ad

The next scene shows Sidwell convincing Lucy that he means to stay in town peacefully and has no plans to confront Sonny. While Lucy may trust his words, General Hospital fans know Sidwell wants revenge. Lucy Coe may even invite him to Drew Caine's wedding. However, the mobster-turned-businessman may decline the invitation.

The following frame shows Molly meeting Cody at the poolside. She seems to have surprised Cody, who looks startled but smiles. Cody may have come to the Metro Court pool to catch Ava in his seduction plan. While he is happy to see Molly, he is possibly developing real feelings for Ava. Molly's presence may make things awkward for him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristina spots her sister with Cody. She may worry that Molly will derail her and Cody's scheme. However, other than Molly, Cody's developing affection for Ava may also destroy her revenge plan.

Ad

In the next frame of the General Hospital teaser, Drew is seen assuring his daughter that after the wedding, they will be a happy family. While Scout may have questions about Willow, Wiley, and Amelia joining the family, she smiles at her father's words.

Meanwhile, Drew's bride-to-be looks furious in the next frame of the General Hospital spoiler video. Willow is seen lashing out at her mother as she questions the latter's affair with Drew, as Nina looks on worried. This is after her recent discovery of the same, thanks to Curtis's revelation.

Ad

Nina will likely accept her affair, hoping to open her daughter's eyes to Drew's character. Whether Willow breaks up with Drew and cuts off ties with Nina remains to be seen.

Other events for the day involve Michael's heart-to-heart with his sister, Kristina. He may open up about missing Daisy.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Tune in to General Hospital to catch all the action as Willow reacts to the devastating secret about her mother and her groom.

About the author
Poushali Guharauth

Poushali Guharauth

Twitter icon

Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.

Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.

Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.

When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Poushali Guharauth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications