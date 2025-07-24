What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 24, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, set to air on July 24, 2025, promises a cascade of dramatic developments and mounting tensions in Port Charles. As Scout Cain poses a significant question to Willow Tait, Drew Cain faces an unexpected request. A major betrayal is on the horizon as Curtis proceeds with a plan. On the other hand, Nina Reeves changes the course of a potentially major relationship as she holds her daughter Willow and decides to confess her past, a revelation that can be also be made by Curtis instead.Elsewhere on General Hospital, after recent hazards, Sonny Corinthos updates Carly Spencer on Jenz Cydwell, and Carly expresses concern about the family's safety. Additionally, Kai may try his best to rekindle his relationship with Trina Robinson, making it an interesting day in Port Charles.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 23, 2025Scout's question and Drew's requestIn the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Scout Cain and Willow Tait will be a central focus as a poignant question will be tossed to Willow by the former. The questions will possibly be about sensitive family dynamics or future aspirations. This tender moment can highlight the developed role of Willow as a mother.On the other hand, Drew Cain might receive a request that can pull him into a new storyline or demand immediate attention, possibly establishing a platform for future conflicts or alliances concerning his political future within Port Charles. Apart from that, Alexis Davis may also come to Drew to seek a favor, pointing at a new legal or personal angle, which requires his assistance.Curtis's betrayal and Nina's dilemmaElsewhere on General Hospital, Curtis is ready to execute a significant betrayal plan. He may take advantage of closely protected secrets about his previous encounters with Nina Reeves and her past with her to-be son-in-law Drew Cain. To achieve a profit, the secrets, if revealed, can seriously damage their relationships, and this may highlight Nina's weaknesses.This step puts Nina in an uncertain position as she considers whether she should reveal this to Willow and accept her past. Stress will arise as Nina decides whether to come clean, while the possibility that Curtis will reveal the truth before her calls for a dramatic confrontation. This may also lead to a significant shift in the mother-daughter relationship.Carly's concerns and Sonny's update View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Carly Spencer is deeply concerned about the safety of her family in Port Charles since Marco Rios has been released from captivity. She seeks assurance from Sonny Corinthos, who provides an update on the ongoing position with Jenz Sidwell. This conversation may outline the constant dangers faced by the Corinthos family, highlighting Carly's protective tendency as they navigate the dangerous underbelly of Port Charles.Kai and Trina's relationship strugglesOn the other hand, on General Hospital, Kai Taylor is seen reaching out to Trina Robinson, desperately hoping to mend their relationship. However, despite his efforts, Trina may be unable to overcome the pain of his past betrayal. This plot explores themes of forgiveness, trust, and the challenges of moving forward after emotional onslaught, leaving the future of their connection uncertain.Fans of General Hospital can catch the latest episodes on ABC and Hulu.