General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 24, 2025): Kai makes a proposal, Nina breaks down, and Alexis asks Drew for a favor

Conspiracies are secretly brewing on the General Hospital storyline as new characters join the upcoming massive mob clash. In the wake of Marco Rios's rescue and a fake statement, the lawyer seems to have joined the war. Meanwhile, Liesl Obrecht's arrival in town is ruffling many feathers. Elsewhere, Congressman Drew Caine is preparing for his wedding.The spoiler video teased by the YouTube channel, General Hospital Preview, lays the groundwork for the upcoming drama. The teaser finds Kai expressing his wish:&quot;I would give anything for us to find our way back to where we were.&quot;He is likely trying to apologize and patch up with Trina. Meanwhile, Nina is opening up to her friend Ava. She blurts out:&quot;Things are much worse than I thought.&quot;This may be about the change in Willow's attitude. Elsewhere, Alexis sits down with Drew. She has something to say to the Congressman:&quot;Can I ask a favor?&quot;Alexis may be worried about Scout's well-being after Drew marries Willow. Other story arcs on the long-running ABC soap on July 24, 2025, include Carly having a straight talk with Sonny, Scout's query for Willow and Portia's directive for her husband.General Hospital: Significant events to catch on July 24, 2025The General Hospital spoiler video mentioned before opens with Carly challenging the town's mob boss. She asks Sonny whether her family can live safely now that Sonny has taken action against his enemies. This may be after Sonny informs her about Sidwell's withdrawal from Measure C and other political events in town. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next General Hospital scene shows Kai facing Trina as the former sportsman expresses his regret at having spoiled his romance. He will want to woo Trina after their breakup till she accepts him back. However, Trina may stay loyal to her family and may not forgive him.The following scene shows Nina and Ava discussing current scenarios. While Ava looks shocked at Nina's disclosure, the latter laments that the situation has turned very bad. She may be alluding to Willow's changed psyche after her recent chat with Portia on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.Elsewhere, Alexis is seen visiting Drew to ask for a favor, as the Congressman is getting married to Willow. Alexis may ask Scout to temporarily stay with her. She may wish to hold on to Sam's memory and help Scout navigate the new relationship.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 23 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Scout may want to know her role in the new family arrangement. As such, she is seen clearing things with Willow as she asks whether Willow will need to be addressed as her mother. Willow will likely assure Scout that Sam will always stay the latter's mother.The closing frame of the GH spoiler video shows an agitated Portia facing her husband. She asks him to play his card against Drew right away. On one hand, Portia's career and life are on the line after she plans to openly revolt against the Congressman. On the other hand, Curtis may have a disturbing choice before him. He wants to help his wife, but that would entail betraying Nina's secret. Whether it is Curtis, or Nina herself, who exposes her affair with Drew remains to be seen.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)Tune in to General Hospital to find out the hidden plans ready to come about during Drew Caine and Willow Tait's wedding.