Why are there rumors about Katelyn MacMullen leaving General Hospital? Explained

Willow Corinthos has lost her custody battle on General Hospital recently, leaving her disappointed. With the court's verdict, she has not only lost her children's custody, but her self-esteem as well. She had already given up her marriage, believing her beau, Drew Caine's assurances and bluffs.

Despite her screaming and complaining, Michael walks away with her children, and she faints in Drew's arms. While Drew is offering to take her away to DC, her own condition is that of a psychological wreck.

As seen in the recent episodes, Willow seems headed out of Port Charles, either leaving with Drew or getting locked away in a psych ward. Since Willow's story arc seems to point to a departure, General Hospital fans are speculating whether actress Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow, is exiting the soap.

Trending

However, there is no word on Katelyn's departure, neither from the soap's production team nor the actor herself. As such, Willow's story arc may come up with a turn of events that keeps the deprived mother near her children. Meanwhile, the other residents of Port Charles will resume their battles against their enemies in the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative.

General Hospital: Current storyline of Katelyn's Willow

Katelyn MacMullen's Willow married her husband, Michael, twice. Despite their 2023 marriage laying the foundation of a stable home for their kids, Wiley and Amelia, General Hospital fans saw her cheating with Drew. After their kiss in July 2024, the Congressman pursued her into an affair. When Michael caught their intimacy on the nanny cam, he, in turn, had a drunken intimacy with Sasha.

On one hand, Michael filed for divorce and custody of the children, while on the other, Sasha found herself pregnant. With Michael's burn accident forcing him out of town, Jason stepped in to pretend to be the father of Sasha's baby. Willow used this opportunity to move in with her beau and took her kids along.

As Carly moved the custody hearing dates forward, Michael arrived in town with temporary custody of the children. Meanwhile, the hearings continued in court, despite Sasha's secret reveal. Sasha had an unexpected premature labor, and Willow helped deliver baby Daisy inside the court premises on Thursday's episode, dated June 5, 2025.

Following this, Drew witnessed his girlfriend with her estranged husband and children in Sasha's hospital room. This drove the Congressman to trick little Wiley into doubting his father. As Michael discovered what "Uncle Drew" told Wiley, he confronted Willow about the dirty trick. However, the latter chose to trust Drew and called Michael a liar.

A surprising twist came in the June 12 episode when the court ruled in favor of Michael, leaving Willow pleading and screaming. Later, she fell unconscious and had to be admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Michael informed Wiley about the court's decision.

In the episdoe that aired on June 17, both Willow and Sasha got discharged from the hospital. While Willow seemed dazed when Lucas talked to her, she claimed to be tired when Drew and Nina came over to take her home.

Also Read: “The custody ruling was terribly unfair” — General Hospital fans divided over judge’s decision in Michael and Willow’s custody battle

General Hospital: What may be the various scenarios of Willow's future arc?

Willow Corinthos is currently psyched out by the loss of her custody battle. Her lack of enthusiasm to get home emphasizes the fact that her home does not have her children anymore. She will likely do some thinking to chart out her future plans.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that the Congressman may offer her marriage, stating that she will be in a better position to file for custody again. This option benefits Drew more than it does Willow, since the marriage will give Scout a proper family, and Drew will have what he wanted.

However, there is a possibility that Willow will reject his proposal. Willow will want to act on her own since she may have lost trust in Drew's ideas. She may consider reaching out to Michael's kind heart and appealing for longer visitations with her children.

Alternatively, she may give in to her dark side, something she shares with her sister, Nelle Benson, and her mother, Nina Reeves. She may consider abducting Sasha's baby and fleeing. Incidentally, Nina had done something similar in the past to Avery.

Once located, she might be put behind bars or inside Ferncliff, leading to actor Katelyn's likely exit from General Hospital. The recent unexpected baby exchange at the hospital hints at something sinister. While there is nothing to connect the incident with Willow, the timing of the mistake is questionable.

Also Read: General Hospital (2025): Full cast list of soap opera

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out whether Willow's story arc turns dark in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More