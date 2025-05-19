General Hospital star Lynn Herring shares memories of her life with husband Wayne Northrop after the actor passed away at 77

American actor Lynn Herring, famous for playing Lucy Coe on General Hospital, remembered her journey with her late husband in exclusive interviews with TV Insider and Swooon. com in May 2025. Since losing Wayne Northrop to Alzheimer's, Lynn and her sons coped with the loss through their work on soap operas.

With May 9, 2025, marking her marriage anniversary, which she spent without Wayne for the first time, Lynn discussed her loving journey with her husband of 44 years. After Wayne passed away on November 27, 2024, Lynn expressed her grief and loss on her X account on December 3, 2024. She had shared the news, thanked the supporting facility and eulogised about Wayne.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present Lucy in a mire of conspiracies that she remains unaware of. The long-running daily soap, which has aired on ABC since April 1963, will showcase more conspiracies and controversies every weekday.

General Hospital star Lynn speaks about coping with loss after Wayne's death

Wayne Northrop and Lynn Herring (Image via X/TheLynnHerring)

In a recent interview with TV Insider, reported on Soap Opera Digest on May 15, 2025, Lynn Herring spoke about how General Hospital helped by letting escape from sad thoughts. She has a group of friends on the soap, who helped her stay strong through her loss. She also thanked the warmth of condolences that she received after Wayne's passing.

After Wayne's death, many of her General Hospital colleagues, such as Finola Hughes and Kristina Wagner, paid their condolences to the Northrop family. Wayne, who played Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives, also had condolences pouring in from his Days co-stars, Susan Seaforth Hayes and Deidre Hall.

Speaking to another online magazine, Swooon.com, on May 18, 2025, Lynn shared that she and the boys had great memories with Wayne since they packed in enough experiences within Wayne's 77-year lifespan. She remembered him as someone with a great sense of humor, smiling even through his last days.

On one hand, she discussed her love story of over 40 years, pointing out how it connected to their fans from the start. On the other hand, she emphasized that Wayne's memories lived on in their family ranch since everywhere she looked, it reminded her of him. She believed that they owed all the gratitude to their Daytime careers for everything, from their long, loving marriage to their ranch.

Incidentally, Wayne and Lynn's son, Hank Northrop, is set to reprise an undisclosed role on Days of Our Lives, the show that made Wayne's Roman Brady a household name.

General Hospital: A quick look at Lucy's current story arc

Recently, Herring's Lucy Coe met newcomer businessman, Jenz Sidwell, when the latter asked her to show some real estate properties to buy. After selling the Cassadine property, Wyndemere, to Sidwell, Lucy got the businessman onboard for a Deception deal. After bribing Sasha, Sidwell got the contract to supply zincite to Deception for their newest skincare product.

However, soon the Deception ladies got jitters after learning about Sidwell's past as a criminal, Natalia as his former wife and their lawyer son, Marco. Unwilling to let zincite out of hand, the team fired a shocked Natalia. Meanwhile, Lucy coaxed the criminal-turned-businessman into funding the annual Nurses Ball for the year.

Currently, Lucy Coe is busy hosting the long-awaited Nurses Ball for the year 2025. With so many performances and parameters under her schedule, Lucy is expected to firefight a series of crises. However, upcoming twists and revealed secrets on GH will shock Lucy as much as others.

Continue watching General Hospital, where Lynn Herring's Lucy continues to provide comic relief to fans.

