General Hospital weekly update (July 21 to July 25, 2025): Willow's wedding takes a serious turn, as Marco is out of danger

In the past week of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Port Charles was filled with surprises and exciting returns. As Jason saw someone who he was convinced was his dead ex-girlfriend, Briit. On the other hand, Poortia had had enough of Drew threatening her, while Willow seemed excited for her big day, but shocking news turned the excitement the other way around. Elsewhere, the Sonny-Sidwell drama intensified; however, Luke was at peace when Marco returned.This past week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital was packed with drama, delivering episodes that left the fans on edge with its rippling storylines.Here's everything to know that happened on General Hospital from July 21 to 25, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWillow's upcoming weddingThis week on the daily soap opera General Hospital, the upcoming ceremony of Willow Tait and Drew Cain took center stage. Willow Tait was excited to be Mrs. Drew Cain. She has been glowing with happiness, and even hand-delivered invites to people at GH. However, things took a turn when she went to Portia Robinson to invite her to the ceremony. Portia revealed that her fiancée, whom she is excited to marry, has been threatening her.Portia told her that Drew came to her and has been blackmailing her to tamper with Michael Corinthos's blood report, which makes him look like an opioid addict. Anyhow, Willow shared no reaction and instead defended Drew. Further on, at the General Hospital, as Willow is in her Brial Room, Curtis makes a surprising visit with news that leaves Willow shocked.Curtis revealed that her mother, Nina, had an intimate relationship with her fiancé, Drew, in the past and has kept it a secret. This shocking news shook Willow to the core, and she confronted her mother about it. Nina confirmed it. However, instead of canceling everything, Willow decided to walk down the aisle, as this was one chance to regain the custody of her kids.Jason saw BrittAs Jason dropped Sasha and her daughter, Daisy, off in Paris, France, to be with her parents, Robert Scorpio and Holly Sutton. At the airport, he saw someone who looked exactly like his dead ex-girlfriend, Britt Westbourne. He tried to run after her; however, the airlines denied him permission to board that flight. Furthermore, when he returned to Port Charles, he told Carly about what he had seen. Although Carly remained unconvinced that Jason saw Britt Westbourne, he began investigating and uncovering the truth behind it.Marco's return &amp; Sonny-Sidweel rivalry View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs seen in the previous episodes of General Hospital, Sonny had ordered Jason to kidnap Sidwell's son, Marco Rios. Upon the mysterious disappearance of MrcoLucas grew worried and even went to the PCPD. He suggested that the case should be viewed from a different angle. He exclaimed that he believes Marco has been kidnapped, and Sonny Corinthos is behind it.Elsewhere, Sonny received a call from Sidwell, who accepted and backed down from his desires to take control of Port Charles in exchange for his son's safe return. Further, Lucas was able to find Marco, who was held hostage, tied to a chair in an isolated place. Later, when Lucas runs into Sonny at the Metro Court and accuses him of kidnapping Marco, he denies the allegations.What else happened on General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from all this drama on General Hospital, Brook Lynn also has an on-screen encounter with her mother, Lois, while promoting a new serum by Deception. Elsewhere, at the Facloneri household, Rocco wants to learn about his past and the truth; he was seen having a conversation with Liesl Obrecht about Britt. Rocco's mission to find the truth had both Dante and Lulu concerned for their child.Further on General Hospital, Liesl Obrecht was also seen with Nina sharing her concerns about Willow's changed behaviour. After learning that Sasha and Dau=isy have left the town, she seemed relieved. This put Nina in confusion; she suspected that Willow was the stalker of Daisy, who had driven them out of town. She blamed Drew for Willow's changed behaviour.Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.