General Hospital weekly preview sees Drew and Willow’s wedding, Jason digging for Britt’s truth, and Michael facing a life-altering decision

Desperate situations on General Hospital will warrant desperate solutions in the upcoming week of July 28, 2025. As the clash between enemies, Sonny and Sidwell, escalates, more participants join the battle. Meanwhile, Jason is preoccupied after catching a glimpse of Britt and wants to investigate further. Elsewhere, Michael processes Willow's decision.The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason reminiscing about the past after spotting a woman resembling Britt at the airport. Back home, Carly dismissed his weird experience, but he was surprised to see Liesl Obrecht in town. Meanwhile, Obrecht connected to Rocco twice. When Lulu and Dante saw their teenage son with Obrecht, they created a scene. Elsewhere, Curtis revealed Nina's secret affair to Willow in the hope of stalling the latter's wedding. However, Willow broke off ties with her mother but decided to go ahead with her wedding. Meanwhile, both Nina and Drew realized Willow was Daisy's stalker. Elsewhere, Marco gave a false statement to the police about his absence but pledged allegiance to his father despite Sonny's warning.The long-running ABC daily soap also saw Brook Lynn fire her mother from Deception after Lois carried off an impromptu help with the promotion of their new product.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.General Hospital: Willow walks the aisle View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThursday, July 24, 2025, saw Curtis expose Nina and Drew's affair. When Willow realized the time of the affair clashed with the period she was getting close to the Congressman, she felt betrayed. As such, she confronted her mother with the intel, demanding the truth.The next episode on July 25, 2025, saw Nina accept the affair. While Nina explained that the situation got out of hand, Willow accused her of being the cause behind her destroyed marriage and loss of the children. However, surprisingly, Willow walked down the aisle.Willow will likely rationalize that she has only Drew on her side, as she told her mother. After cutting ties with her lying mother and losing her children to Michael, her allies are limited. She will go through with her sham marriage only to use Drew to get her children back from Michael.Meanwhile, Drew has figured out that Willow stalked Sasha's baby. Whether he holds it over her head to force her to stay in the marriage remains to be seen. Moreover, Nina may not give up on her daughter, and may come up with a plan.General Hospital: Jason starts sleuthing View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, July 18, 2025, found Jason shocked as he spotted a Britt doppelganger at the airport. While unable to reach her or talk to her, he opened up about the incident to Carly. Carly dismissed it as his figment of imagination. However, both were stunned to find Obrecht in town, talking to Rocco at the Metro Court pool.Since Jason has decided to investigate Britt's death, he will soon meet Obrecht to learn more about the incident. While the mother will likely explain how her daughter died in her arms after being injured by The Hook, Jason may see some loopholes in the story.Rationalizing that he himself came back from being dead, Jason may consider exhumation of Britt's crypt. That may leave Carly shocked. Jason will also reach out to Elizabeth for a favor before sharing the situation with Commissioner Anna.General Hospital: Michael has a tough decision to make View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael has been lying low since winning the total custody of Wiley and Amelia. He also pushed the dates for the hearing of Willow's visitation. A livid Willow decided to marry Drew to present a stable family to the court before filing for the children's custody.Meanwhile, Michael let Sasha leave town with baby Daisy after the latter's stalking episodes. He is currently raising Wiley and Amelia, taking them for swimming and other places. He also informed Wiley that his mother was getting married to Uncle Drew, which upset the child.The General Hospital spoilers hint that the upcoming days will find Michael considering a serious resolution. This may be about his wish to take the children out of town to stay with Sasha. Alternatively, he may get involved with Kristina's sinister plan after he learnt about Ava's blackmail.Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out about Michael's involvement in a storyline twist, while Jason pieces together information on Britt.