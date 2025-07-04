Who is Nicole Paggi? Everything to know as the actress temporarily steps in as Maxie Jones on General Hospital

Maxie Jones's changed look on the July 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital left fans stunned. As it happens, actor Nicole Paggi has stepped in for Maxie actor Kirsten Storms for a brief time, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. This is due to Kirsten's unavailability to film for some time. Paggi will possibly be seen on upcoming episodes to air on July 30, 2025, and August 13, 2025.

Incidentally, Kristen Storms has been playing the character since 2005, but has been replaced by three actors during these two decades. While Kirsten will be back in her role from August 18, 2025, onwards, this is the second time that Paggi has replaced the regular actor in the role. She was briefly seen in one of Maxie's arcs in 2023-2024.

On General Hospital, Maxie plays an important role in the ongoing story about a shady investment at Deception. As Tracy and Sonny clash after Natalia's death, Maxie is expected to stay calm and level-headed.

Meanwhile, Sonny, the town’s mob boss, is caught in several problems. Sidwell targeted him, putting Kristina in danger, and DA Turner is trying to bring him down. With Natalia’s death casting suspicion on him, even Sonny’s family is starting to worry about their safety.

A glance at Nicole Paggi's career graph besides General Hospital

Nicole Paggi is temporarily replacing Kristen Storms on the soap (Image via X.com/@nicolepaggi)

Texas-born Nicole Paggi shot to fame for her role as Jennie Bradbury on FOX's Pasadena. After her Pasadena debut in 2001, she followed it up with brief roles in Glory Days and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Some of her notable project titles include Providence, Hope & Faith, One on One, 90210, 9-1-1, CSI: Miami, Judging Amy, Fast Lane, and many more.

She has been part of television movies like How Not to Propose, Campus Confidential, Undercover Bridesmaid, Frozen Impact, and Expert Witness. She also featured in a Mexican song, Ceilito Lindo. In 2011, she received an Ovation Award nomination for being part of the play Girls Talk.

General Hospital: Maxie's current stance in the storyline

Maxie on GH developed a good rapport with Brook Lynn over the period that Lulu was in a coma. As such, Lulu was surprised to find her friend having an affable relationship with her enemy. Maxie tried to maintain a balance in all her interactions from Nina to Tracy, and Lulu to Brook Lynn. She also portrayed the ideal image of a busy and loving mother on General Hospital.

Recently, after Giovanni's parentage history blew up, her two friends have been at each other's throats. Maxie tried to push them into a reconciliation on Friday's episode of June 13, 2025. She got both of them to her house for a face-to-face discussion. However, Lulu refused to apologise for her interference, and Brook Lynn slapped her before vowing to take her down.

She also helped arrange baby Daisy's christening at the local church. However, Maxie's more recent appearance on General Hospital was when she went to meet BLQ on Thursday's episode, dated July 3, 2025. Played by Nicole Paggi, the Deception's accountant-cum-assistant found out from her boss-cum-friend about Sonny's questionable investments with the company.

She freaked out after learning that there were unethical financial moves within their company, and Natalia died after disclosing it. As such, she advised BLQ to reveal all their papers to the authorities to save Deception. Whether all Deception Ladies will agree to this remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch Nicole Paggi play Maxie for a couple of episodes till Storms returns to the show.

