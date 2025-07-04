Why has Nicole Paggi replaced Kirsten Storms on General Hospital? Everything to know about the temporary recast

General Hospital viewers were surprised when Maxie Jones appeared with a noticeably different look on July 3, 2025. That’s because Kirsten Storms, who has played Maxie since 2005, was briefly replaced by Nicole Paggi. While recasts are common in daytime soap operas, especially with longtime characters, the change sparked curiosity among fans eager to know the reason behind it.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, Storms was unavailable to film due to scheduling conflicts, so the show temporarily cast Paggi to fill in. This isn’t the first time Paggi has stepped into Maxie's role — she previously played her in December 2023 and again in 2024 under similar circumstances.

How long will the recast last on General Hospital?

While her July 3 appearance surprised many, Paggi’s temporary run as Maxie isn’t limited to just one episode on General Hospital. As reported by TV Insider, Paggi is set to appear again on July 30 and August 13.

Kirsten Storms is expected to return to screens during the week of August 18, resuming her role just in time for the next chapter in Maxie’s storyline. Instead of writing Maxie out permanently, the show did a short-term recast to keep her involved in the ongoing story in Port Charles — especially in her main role at Deception and her life, which remains connected to several key characters.

A look back at Maxie's recast history on General Hospital

In recent years, General Hospital has briefly recast the character Maxie Jones several times to accommodate Kirsten Storms' health and personal needs. In 2011, Storms was temporarily away from the show due to endometriosis, and actress Jen Lilley filled in from September 2011 through August 2012.

In 2016, Storms again took time off because of skin issues, and Molly Burnett stepped in to portray Maxie temporarily. Burnett also returned in 2018 when Storms was out with the flu.

In 2021, Storms announced she had undergone brain surgery to remove a noncancerous cyst and took an extended break. During that time, Maxie was written off the show and reported to be visiting Texas. Most recently, Nicole Paggi filled in from 2023 to 2024, and her return in 2025 made her a familiar face to fans.

Who is Nicole Paggi?

Nicole Paggi is a television actress with extensive experience in both primetime and daytime shows. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Jennie Bradbury in the 2001 drama Pasadena. She later appeared in Providence (2002) as Brittney, Sydney Shanowski in the sitcom Hope & Faith (2003), and Sara Crawford in One on One.

With experience in both drama and comedy, Paggi brings versatility and skill to Maxie, having previously stepped in successfully for Storms during her absences.

What is Kirsten Storms doing?

While Storms hasn't issued an official statement about her temporary absence from General Hospital, she recently shared a glimpse into her life off-screen.

On Instagram, she posted a road trip video montage with retired GH co-star Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu Spencer). Along with her playful caption, Storms joked about everything from Emme's anxiety navigating roundabouts to duct tape mishaps involving cats and air mattresses.

''@emmerylan and I were out and about today. We each brought a mini me.''

While seeing a new face as Maxie may be temporarily jarring for longtime viewers, the recast is part of the soap tradition of keeping storylines moving even when actors need time off. With Nicole Paggi stepping in for a few episodes and Kirsten Storms scheduled to return by mid-August, fans can rest assured that Maxie isn’t going anywhere.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

