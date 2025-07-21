What role does Tristan Rogers play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Tristan Rogers plays Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. His character was introduced on December 2, 1980. Robert is a former international spy for the WSB (World Security Bureau) and has served multiple terms as the police commissioner of Port Charles.His character has been central to numerous major storylines involving espionage, crime investigations, and family drama. Rogers' portrayal has spanned over 40 years from 1980 to 2025, with the character featured in over 600 episodes. His final appearance on General Hospital aired on July 18, 2025.Tristan Rogers plays Robert Scorpio on General HospitalRobert Scorpio is an Australian citizen who was introduced on the show as a WSB agent investigating the &quot;Ice Princess,&quot; a dangerous project involving a diamond secret formula designed to freeze the world. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe partnered with Luke Spencer and helped stop the Cassadine family's plans. His appearance on the soap in the early 1980s helped establish the show's shift towards spy/espionage-type storylines in the 1980s.Robert became police commissioner in 1983 and held that position until 1985 and again from 1988 to 1992. In 1992, he was presumed dead after an explosion in South America, but he made a short appearance in 1995 as a vision to his daughter, Robin Scorpio. His character was revealed to still be alive in 2006.Robert Scorpio's personal life on General Hospital revolves around relationships and family. In 1983, he married Holly Sutton to prevent her deportation while she was pregnant with Luke Spencer's baby, but they fell in love. The two remained married until Holly's presumed death following a hostage incident. Robert later marries Anna Devane, as they are both fellow WSB agents who have a daughter together named Robin Scorpio. Robert's relationship with Robin has been the only constant in his personal life over the years, during which his secret missions and presumed death have separated him from his role as a father. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRobert also had a rollercoaster relationship with his brother, Mac Scorpio. Initially, the relationship was strained, but it later developed. When Robert and Anna were presumed dead in 1992, Mac raised Robin as his child.In a major twist of 2024, it was revealed that Robert fathered Sasha Gilmore with Holly Sutton, making Sasha and Robin half-sisters.Although he often has to weigh his obligations with his family, Robert has always returned in times of crisis, reminding audiences that he has also played the role of a good, albeit sometimes absent, father and partner.Robert has been in the show General Hospital: Night Shift, which followed a storyline that started in 2008, where Robert was diagnosed with colon cancer, intending to bring awareness to the issue. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRobert later transitioned from being a field agent to District Attorney of Port Charles, but he continued to maintain his connections to the WSB, as he was often involved in international investigations, including voyages with Jerry Jacks, Valentin Cassadine, and the Cassadine family's endeavors.In 2024, Robert was revealed to be the father of Sasha Gilmore with Holly Sutton, making her the half sister of Robin. Robert's last appearance was an unannounced return for two episodes on July 17 and 18, 2025.Overall, Robert Scorpio is one of the longest-running characters in General Hospital's history, having participated in significant moments such as the 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura, the Ice Princess storyline, and dealing with multiple Cassadine adversaries.Robert's character also served as a connection between legacy characters and newer characters in General Hospital, allowing for good continuity from one generation to the next, spanning decades.Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.