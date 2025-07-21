General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 21, 2025): Lucy comes up with a solution and Joss turns fearless while Carly receives a surprise

Repositioning of strategies on the General Hospital's upcoming storyline hints at twists in the plot. With Deception in need of more hands to pitch the products, Lucy's solution may prove helpful. Meanwhile, Carly may look forward to a pleasant time, while her daughter gets a clearer picture of her boss.The YouTube channel, named General Hospital Preview, teased the episode of July 21, 2025, with a video. In the teaser, Lucy is seen upbeat about her suggestion as she enthuses:&quot;Never fear, I have it handled.&quot;She pitches her assurance to Brook Lynn, who looks intrigued and amused. Elsewhere, Josslyn is facing her handler. She is shown asking Vaughn:&quot;You are telling me Brennan can do whatever he wants and get away with it?&quot;She seems to be trying to get an idea of her boss's powers. Meanwhile, her mother enjoys a drink with Brennan. She asks:&quot;To what do I owe this lovely surprise?&quot;Brennan is seen chilling with her on the poolside. Other General Hospital story arcs teased by the video include Dante's concerns about Josslyn and Jason's desperate attempt to track someone. The long-running ABC soap will follow Jason's predicament and Brennan's schemes in the upcoming episodes.General Hospital: Important events to look out for on July 21, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the soap's preview video on YouTube presented, Brook Lynn is worried about her company, Deception. She recently learned that Sonny's investments were shady. Currently, their ousted partner, Natalia Ramirez, is dead while her mother, Lois Cerullo, is away after a disagreement with her over the Giovanni secret.As such, Deception lacks a brand ambassador who can be the face of the company. Brook Lynn will likely share her concerns about the same with Lucy. In response, Lucy will assure her that she has taken care of the issue. She may soon introduce the solution to BLQ. Whether it is Lois back in town or a new member for the company remains to be seen.The next scene on the General Hospital preview sees Dante and Anna in a discussion after their recent discovery about Vaughn and Josslyn. A worried Dante wonders whether Joss knows the demands of her position and the dangers connected to it. As such, Anna will likely resolve to plan her next step carefully.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Josslyn is seen in an animated conversation with Vaughn. She wants to know the amount of power Brennan holds since he can get away with any action he takes. Vaughn may advise her not to get on Brennan's bad side.Elsewhere, Brennan visits Carly at the Metro Court pool. The two share a drink at the poolside, and the host asks Brennan the reason for this pleasant visit. They may discuss the future of their relationship.The last frame of the teaser video finds Jason at the airport. He is seen trying to convince an airline staff member, who stops him. He says that he must speak with a passenger on a boarded flight immediately.Jason is likely tracking the Britt Westbourne doppelganger and wants to know her identity. While it is unlikely that he will be allowed his request, he may learn the destination of the flight to investigate further.Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)Tune in to General Hospital to catch the upcoming challenges for the PC residents.