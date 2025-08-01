General Hospital's Finola Hughes comments on rivalry with Y&R team on Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud returned with a new episode on July 31, 2025, featuring a battle of soaps as the cast of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless (Y&amp;R) competed against each other for the $25,000 cash prize. In an interview with TVInsider, published on July 31, 2025, General Hospital's Finola Hughes, renowned for playing Anna Devane, discussed the rivalry between the two teams.Reflecting on the tension between them, Finola shared that the competition was not something that could be taken lightly. The rivalry was real and impactful enough to make her feel anxious before stepping on stage. She admitted worrying about her performance, determined not to let her team down in the face of a rival show.Finola also revealed that the Y&amp;R team had come prepared with coordinated outfits, which were enough to poke at the confidence of their opponents. However, despite the tension and friendly competition, Finola enjoyed facing off against her fellow soap stars, with whom she shared a cordial bond.Finola Hughes compliments the performance of The Young and the Restless team on Celebrity Family Feud View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinola Hughes participated in the game show alongside her co-stars Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), Rena Sofer (Lois Cerullo), and Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford). While speaking about her experience on Celebrity Family Feud, Finola admitted that she was &quot;unbelievably nervous.&quot;&quot;I was so scared because answering questions in a public format is, like, my biggest fear,&quot; she added.She shared that her children had put her through a test to see how well she could perform on the game show. Finola explained that she practiced answering Family Feud questions against her son in a setup in the kitchen, and added that she hit the countertop and said &quot;Buzz&quot; whenever she wanted to answer a quiz. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Celebrity Family Feud, Finola faced off against Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Bryton James (Devon Winters), and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) from the Y&amp;R team. Although she acknowledged the rivalry, she shared that she was friends with her opponents.&quot;There was a lot of competition between the two shows. But I traveled there with her [Michelle] and Lauralee on the plane, and it’s just fun because we’ve been friends for a long time,&quot; Finola explained.However, despite the camaraderie, Finola felt nervous about her performance, worried about letting her team down. As a result, she revealed that she had to take frequent breaks to calm herself and get in &quot;the zone.&quot; The General Hospital star went on to say that she did not want to be &quot;the idiot&quot; who held up the whole group.What helped Finola calm her nerves was Steve Harvey's welcoming attitude. She stated that the Celebrity Family Feud host made her smile and was &quot;really sweet.&quot; &quot;He shook all of our hands and was just like, 'This means a lot, seeing all people from the soaps.' He made us feel very special,&quot; Finola remarked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile commenting on the opposition's gameplay, Finola revealed that the Y&amp;R team came prepared and played like a &quot;cohesive&quot; unit. She praised them for wearing color-coordinated outfits to the game show as it made them look &quot;fully organized.&quot; Finola, particularly, was impressed by Michelle's style, saying that she looked &quot;so well dressed.&quot; The Celebrity Family Feud contestant was equally impressed by the overall performance of the Y&amp;R team.&quot;Rena was great. Also, people were very funny. Michelle was very funny, and Donnell was funny and Maurice was, too. People were saying risqué things,&quot; she said.Despite the rivalry, the soap star stated that her experience was &quot;amazing&quot; and that she had &quot;so much fun&quot; not only battling her cohorts but also engaging with Steve. Celebrity Family Feud season 11 airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC.