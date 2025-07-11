Where to stream Celebrity Family Feud? Details explored

Celebrity Family Feud premiered with its 11th season on July 10, 2025. Episode 1 saw two rounds of competition, in which celebrity families went head-to-head for the cash prize. Hosted by comedian and Emmy Award-winning presenter Steve Harvey, the game show aired on ABC. However, viewers can stream the contest with Hulu, Hulu + Live TV (bundle with Disney+), Fubo, and DirecTV.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Family Feud reads:

"Teams of celebrities and their families face off to name the top responses to questions posed to 100 people."

The premiere featured Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and her family facing off against EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and her family, each vying to take home the $25,000 cash prize for their charities. In the second half of the episode, two sports broadcasting teams, The Dan Patrick Show team and The Rich Eisen Show team, competed against each other.

While Jennifer's crew won the first round, taking home $10,000 for her charity, The Jennifer Hudson Foundation, the second round was won by The Dan Patrick Show team, who earned $25,000 for their charity, Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

More details on where to stream ABC's Celebrity Family Feud

The official and most popular streaming platform for Celebrity Family Feud is Hulu. Fans of the ABC show can watch the game show using Hulu's free trial, after which they can decide whether to commit. Interested customers can purchase their ad-supported plan, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

However, for the plan without ads, Hulu charges $18.99 monthly. Hulu + Live TV (bundle with Disney+) costs $82.99 a month when purchased with ads. However, the ad-free version is priced at $95.99 a month.

Besides Hulu, Fubo is another accessible alternative for streaming the ABC game show. Like the previous option, Fubo also provides a free trial, after which users can cancel their subscriptions hassle-free. Its starting price is $84.99 per month, with which subscribers can watch Celebrity Family Feud.

A third option for streaming the competition show is DirecTV. Interested buyers can purchase the starter pack, priced at $84.99 a month, after browsing the platform through their free trial.

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey talks about the celebrities competiting on the game show

In an exclusive interview with WJCL, shot at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and uploaded on July 11, 2025, Steve said the Celebrity spinoff was "quite different" from the "regular Family Feud" because he knew most of the contestants who competed for their favorite charities.

However, despite being celebrities, Steve noted that they were "just like you" because most of the time, they did not know the correct answers. The longtime host explained that it was because the celebrities were out of touch for "a long time."

"You know, if you've been famous for a while, it's a lot of regular stuff you ain't in touch with, and we asking regular questions. So, no, I'm not surprised, I'm just-- it's funny realizing what they don't know," Steve stated.

The host also shared his opinions on the city of Savannah, recalling a time when a "clump of moss" fell on his windshield from a tree, making him think it was a "body" and that he had hit someone while driving. He noted it was one of his scariest encounters in the city.

When asked about his energy on set, Steve jokingly mentioned that his paycheck was a "major" motivating factor that kept him going. On a more serious note, he said that he felt "blessed" when people would stand and clap for him whenever he arrived at work.

Having hosted all seasons of Celebrity Family Feud, Steve Harvey is now the longest-tenured host of the franchise.

Celebrity Family Feud airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

