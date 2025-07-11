Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson battle it out on Celebrity Family Feud, but who wins?

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 premiered on ABC on July 10, 2025, featuring two battles. The first was between Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson, and the second was between The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show. All teams played for their favorite charities and tried to win as much money as they could. The first round saw Jennifer Hudson's team emerge victorious, winning $10,000.

Jennifer and Taraji's teams went head-to-head to outperform each other. Taraji's team managed to maintain a healthy lead in points against their opponents, while Jennifer and her crew struggled to answer the quiz questions correctly. However, a sudden death round earned Jennifer's team a significant leap, making them eligible to play the Fast Money round.

After an intense question-and-answer session, Jennifer and her family walked away with $10,000 for their charity, the Jennifer Hudson Foundation. Hosted by Steve Harvey, the episode showcased a battle between the two renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.

What happened when Jennifer's team went up against Taraji's team on Celebrity Family Feud?

The Celebrity Family Feud episode kicked off with Steve introducing the Academy Award nominee, actress, and producer, Taraji P. Henson, and her family, who were competing for the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Elsewhere, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and her family played for the Jennifer Hudson Foundation.

With $25,000 at stake, both teams put their best foot forward to defeat each other. Taraji came with her cousins, Jolon Shields and Tamara Allen, her sister April Henson, and her son Marcell Johnson. Jennifer, on the other hand, came with her cousins, Razia Hutchins, Kelvin Mclin, son David "Doj" Otunga Jr., and nephew Marion Miller.

With introductions out of the way, the Celebrity Family Feud host told both teams that they had surveyed 100 women about what they would do if they discovered that the diamond in their engagement ring was fake.

Taraji said, "Give it back," which was the sixth answer. Jennifer then answered incorrectly, giving Taraji's team another chance. Jolon said, "Call up your husband immediately," which was the top answer.

Soon after, April responded with, "Fake it till she makes it," which turned out to be the second-place answer. Marcell and Taraji correctly mentioned throwing the ring and breaking up as their answers, respectively. Jolon then earned a strike by answering incorrectly. Tamara ultimately provided crying as the correct answer.

For the next round, Jolon and Doj stepped up to name the best R&B group of all time. Jolon said Destiny's Child, which was third on the leaderboard, whereas Doj said he had no answers. Consequently, the Celebrity Family Feud host asked the question to Jolon's team.

Tamara, April, and Marcell said En Vogue, SWV, and TLC, which were all correct. By the end of the round, Taraji's team stood with 167 points, whereas Jennifer's team had zero. Steve then called Tamara and Marion forward and informed them that the point values would be doubled for the following question's top five answers.

Both teams did their best to guess the right answers. While some made correct guesses, others got them wrong. For the next round, April and Kelvin were asked to name a city where taking a train was easier than driving. Kelvin said New York, which was the top answer. However, Jennifer's team lost the lead after earning three consecutive strikes. Taraji's team also failed to guess the correct answers.

Since none of the teams had reached the target score, the Celebrity Family Feud host announced a sudden death round, which Razia won. The question had asked her to name another way people said s*xy. Razia had stated "hot," which turned out to be the top response. Then, Razia and Jennifer played the Fast Money round.

Razia earned 61 points during her turn, whereas Jennifer brought the total to 105, walking home with $10,000 for her charity.

Celebrity Family Feud episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

