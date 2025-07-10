Building the Band: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Building the Band, Netflix's latest music competition show, premiered on July 9, 2025. It documented the experience of a diverse group of singers, all strangers, as they formed six bands based solely on talent and chemistry. In the first round of the competition, the contestants had to deliver blind vocal performances under the mentorship of host AJ McLean.

Ad

However, they were unaware that other contestants would listen to them from individual sound booths and decide whether to form a band with them. After six bands were formed, the members would meet and compete with their rival groups, hoping to impress judges Kelly Rowland, the late Liam Payne, and Nicole Scherzinger.

However, Building the Band not only tested the contestants' vocal abilities but also their dance skills, work ethic, and aspirations. Members of a band had to work as a cohesive unit to survive the competition on the show. With their positions at stake, the singers put their best foot forward to impress the judges.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram profiles of the singers competing on Building the Band

Ad

Aaliyah is a 23-year-old singer whose vocal inspirations are Adele and Jazmine Sullivan. Her favorite band is the Black Eyed Peas. Aaliyah was part of an African-American singing-and-dancing group at four, and had her first solo in Swahili.

With over 26.3K followers on her Instagram, Alexandra is a 29-year-old artist whose favorite band is Paramore. For vocal inspiration, the Building the Band contestant looks up to Hayley Williams, noting that she learned to sing by listening to her.

Ad

25-year-old Alison has a background of "more than 15 years of competitive dance and acting." Additionally, she has been writing her own music since she was five. Her favorite bands are The Pussycat Dolls and Queen. As for solo artists, Alison looks up to Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera.

Autumn is a 21-year-old contestant on Building the Band. Her favorite band is Black Eyed Peas, and she considers Rihanna and Jhené Aiko as inspiration. However, her "ultimate vocal inspiration" is Michael Jackson.

Ad

Cast of Building the Band (Image via Tudum)

23-year-old Bradley draws inspiration from Justin Bieber and can recite the movie The Notebook "in its entirety."

Ad

The 23-year-old Building the Band star is a fan of Destiny's Child and The Cheetah Girls. Bri also looks up to Jazmine Sullivan, Beyoncé, and Amy Winehouse.

Brianna is a 24-year-old singer whose vocal inspirations are Aretha Franklin and Beyoncé. While speaking about herself, she said that she was a Mouseketeer in Club Mickey Mouse and the singing voice of Velvet in Trolls Band Together.

Ad

With over 246k followers on Instagram, at the time of writing, the Building the Band contestant is a 23-year-old artist whose inspirations are Sade and Stevie Wonder.

Cece is 21 and her favorite band is One Direction. Additionally, she is a three-time All-American cheerleader.

Ad

27-year-old Chance is a singer who draws inspiration from Michael Jackson, noting that his voice, presence, and artistry are unmatched. He used to be in a boy band called In Real Life. Consequently, Chance says that he has had his "fair share of dance rehearsals."

Building the Band star Christian is a 28-year-old artist whose favorite band is Rascal Flatts. While speaking about himself, he said,

"I can come off as extraordinarily introverted, but when the conversation starts, I could talk to you for hours. I could literally talk to a wall."

Ad

22-year-old Conor is a fan of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, and Lana Del Rey. The Building the Band star wanted to run away with the circus as a child since he could ride different-sized unicycles and juggle.

25-year-old Donzell's favorite artist is Beyoncé, and his favorite band is Maroon 5. He loves horses and has over 120K followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Ad

The 21-year-old Building the Band star looks up to Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion. Elise has many favorite bands, including AC/DC and Blackpink.

Eric is a 25-year-old artist whose vocal inspiration is Willow Smith and his favorite band, Pentatonix. The Building the Band contestant is a full-time content creator and calls himself a Vampire Diaries expert.

Cast of the Netflix series (Image via Tudum)

Erica is 24 and started listening to Christina Aguilera when she was six. Her favorite band is the Spice Girls.

Ad

Building the Band star Ethan is 26 and believes his favorite bands are Queen and ABBA. As a child, his inspirations were Michael Bublé and Celine Dion. However, recently, Stevie Wonder has "been a huge inspiration."

Gabriella is a 25-year-old singer who is from a "big, loud, and proud Dominican family." Her favorite artist is Adele, and her favorite bands, The Jonas Brothers, Destiny’s Child, The Killers, One Direction, U2, and more.

Ad

Haley is a 21-year-old Building the Band contestant. Her inspiration is Lady Gaga, and her favorite band is Blackpink.

Hannah is 23 and looks up to Adele and Ariana Grande. Her favorite band is One Direction.

21) Jenna D (@itsjennadave)

Ariana Grande and The Pussycat Dolls are among 19-year-old Jenna's musical favorites. She was "accidentally" booked by Netflix when she was out singing karaoke with her friends.

22) Jenna M (@jennaamarquis)

Ad

Ad

21-year-old Jenna M draws inspiration from Miley Cyrus, and her favorite band is One Direction.

27-year-old Jermarcus calls Brandy Norwood the "vocal bible." His favorite band is The Jackson 5, and he is fluent in American Sign Language, which he learned in high school while doing Theatre of the Deaf.

22-year-old Building the Band star Joey looks up to Ben Platt, and his favorite band is 5 Seconds of Summer.

Ad

For 21-year-old Karlee, Building the Band is her second Netflix show after Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE. Her vocal inspiration is Ariana Grande, and her favorite band is Girls' Generation.

Katie is 24 and can speak fluent Spanish. Her vocal inspirations are Adele, Yebba, and Jazmine Sullivan, and her favorite bands are Queen and FLO.

Cast of the Netflix series (Image via Tudum)

30-year-old Kevin's favorite singer is Harry Styles, and his favorite band is LANY. Before discovering his love for music, he wanted to become an inventor, but soon realized that he was "bad at science."

Ad

Landon is 21, and his vocal inspiration is Ryan Beatty. The Building the Band contestant has had four jobs in the food industry.

28-year-old Malik holds Beyoncé as his vocal inspiration. He is a big fan of Anime and has seen Demon Slayer at least 20 times.

24-year-old Building the Band star Mandy sees Lady Gaga as her vocal inspiration and calls The Beatles her favorite band. Her "guilty pleasure" is watching a whole reality show "in the span of a weekend."

Ad

25-year-old Mason can play the didgeridoo. His favorite bands are 5 Seconds of Summer and LANY, and his favorite solo artist is Bruno Mars.

Max is 21 and won a yo-yo competition at his local county fair when he was 11. His favorite bands are Maroon 5 and Coldplay. Meanwhile, he draws inspiration from Bruno Mars.

25-year-old Maya's favorite is reading, besides singing. She looks up to Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Christina Grimmie, and her favorite band is Milky Chance.

Ad

Building the Band star Nico's favorite band is Coldplay. The 22-year-old artist considers Lewis Capaldi his musical icon.

24-year-old Nori can roller skate "really well." Her favorite bands include Destiny’s Child, Little Mix, and S.I.L.K. As for solo artists, she is fond of Beyoncé, Victoria Monét, Jazmine Sullivan, and Whitney Houston.

Noriella's favorite singer is Nelly Furtado. She thinks that Nelly's music is "so vulnerable and emotional, yet seductive and confident." The 24-year-old Building the Band contestant opened for Sabrina Carpenter and Boyz II Men in the same year.

Ad

Cast of the Netflix series (Image via Tudum)

30-year-old Peter is a fan of Queen and The Temptations. He also looks up to the late Brad Delp from the band Boston.

Ad

Pillow is a 26-year-old retired go-go dancer. His favorite singer is Mariah Carey, and his favorite band is The Cheetah Girls.

27-year-old Building the Band star Shade draws inspiration from Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Usher, and Beyoncé. His favorite band is The Jackson 5, and he loves streaming.

22-year-old Shane considers James Arthur his vocal inspiration, and One Direction his favorite band.

Ad

21-year-old Thomas looks up to Shawn Mendes and calls One Direction his favorite band. He was born and raised in Brazil and moved to the United States alone at 17.

Vibi's vocal inspiration is MARINA. The 28-year-old Building the Band star's first written song was a duet she had envisioned for the Black Eyed Peas when she was 10.

25-year-old Wennely's vocal inspirations include Selena Quintanilla and Alicia Keys. Her favorite bands are Destiny’s Child and The Cheetah Girls.

Ad

22-year-old Zach is a fan of Chris Stapleton. His favorite band is Boston, and a fun fact about the Building the Band participant is that he started humming before he could talk.

Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More