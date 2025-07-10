MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 7 recap: One team fails to survive the intense pressure test

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos returned on July 9, 2025, with Episode 7 titled Mystery Box. The losing teams from the last challenge faced the season’s first pressure test to stay in the competition.

Some teams impressed the judges, while others struggled and risked elimination. When the unsafe teams entered the kitchen, they found a Mystery Box with a mallet on each counter. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich revealed that the boxes were made of chocolate—and that chocolate was their main ingredient for the challenge.

The MasterChef: Dynamic Duos teams had to smash their boxes and use the chocolate to create a dessert impressive enough to avoid being sent home. The official synopsis of episode 7 reads,

"The five duos on the losing team from the previous challenge face the first pressure test of the season: a dessert mystery box challenge."

What did the five unsafe MasterChef: Dynamic Duos teams prepare in the pressure test?

In the previous episode, the cast members competed in their first-ever team challenge. The Blue Team, comprising Timothy and Athena (captains), Azu and Javier, Darce and Courtney, Kayla and Ryan-Kate, and Tonne and Cait, faced defeat at the hands of the Red Team and secured their spots in the "dreaded" pressure test.

As the episode began, Rachel and Julio, Adam and Joel, Tina and Aivan, Jessica and Jesse, and Zach and Michelle, members of the Red Team, went to the balcony and watched the drama unfold. Meanwhile, the five unsafe duos contemplated their chances of surviving the pressure test.

As the episode progressed, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judge Gordon Ramsay explained that the contestants had to smash the boxes in front of them and use the broken bits as the key ingredient in their dishes. Additionally, they would have access to the pantry stocked with fruits, berries, and spices to create an "elevated" dessert.

With 75 minutes on the clock, the duos put their best foot forward to impress the judges. However, many struggled to tackle the edible mystery box. While some felt overwhelmed knowing their positions were at stake, others failed to master the technical aspects of cooking with chocolate.

Ryan Kate and Kayla were the first contestants to present their dish to the judges. They had prepared a cardamom-spiced chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache, white chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, candied pistachio, and cookie crumble.

Gordon appreciated the plating and complimented the duo's work ethic. Tiffany loved the taste of the raspberry coulis, calling it "delicious." Joe echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the cake was "moist" and the ganache "rich." According to him, the dish could be served at restaurants.

Next up were Azu and Javier, who served chocolate roulade with dark chocolate ganache, golden chocolate ganache, and strawberry mint sorbet. Gordon liked their roulade but was unimpressed by the taste of the sorbet.

"It's quite stunning! You executed as far as flavor," Tiffany remarked.

Joe pointed out that the sorbet and roulade felt like "eating two separate desserts."

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos stars Timothy and Athena presented a chocolate lava cake with chocolate mousse, strawberry roses, and matcha dusting. Gordon criticized the taste and overall appearance of the "chocolate logs," saying,

"I'm not a big fan of the chocolate logs. It looks like it's dropped straight out of my bulldog's a**."

Joe, on the other hand, expressed his disappointment, noting that they had been promised "molten lava" cake, which they did not receive. Although the components were "delicious," he was not impressed overall.

Tonne and Cait served layered chocolate buttermilk cake with chocolate ganache, vanilla whip, raspberry coulis, and caramel gochujang sauce to the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judges. Gordon called it a "showstopper," while Joe said it was the "dessert of the day." The latter added that he could put it on his menu and sell it for $15.

The last team up for a review was Darce and Courtney. They had prepared a cannoli with sweet chocolate cashew ricotta filling and whiskey raspberry coulis. Gordon was not fond of the filling's taste, calling it "weird." Similarly, Tiffany noted that there were "many competing flavors" on the plate.

After tasting all the dishes, the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos panelists eliminated animal ER nurses, Darce and Courtney.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

