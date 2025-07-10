"Don't touch things you don't know" — Holmes Family Rescue star Mike Sr. offers advice for DIY homeowners

Holmes Family Rescue stars Mike Sr., Mike Jr., and Sherry recently shared their opinions on DIY homeowners. In an interview with Collider, published on June 4, 2025, the contractors warned homeowners to avoid DIY tasks related to risky issues, such as electrical problems, plumbing issues, infrastructure repairs, and more. Mike Sr., while commenting on the DIY habit of owners, said,

Ad

"I've always said, don't hire a roofer to do your plumbing. Don't touch things you don't know. There's a lot of things that homeowners can do at their home, but let's be serious, you can scr*w up your own paint, you can't put latex over oil."

The Holmes Family Rescue star warned homeowners not to get too excited during renovations or construction. He advised people to learn more before trying DIY repairs and to always check if the professionals they hire are certified and licensed.

Ad

Trending

Mike Jr. and Sherry added that many homeowners make expensive mistakes by doing repairs themselves instead of hiring experts. They also questioned popular home trends like concrete countertops and shiplap, saying people should focus more on smart design choices.

Holmes Family Rescue stars deliberate on the consequences of DIY projects

Ad

Sherry mentioned that she and her family preferred repairing things on their own. However, she noted that they were professionals and did not want to see amateur homeowners attempting a fix that could turn into something dangerous. She stated that there was a time and place that was "appropriate" for DIY projects, but discouraged people from blindly trying to repair something.

"Electrical. I think that's my biggest one is a lot of people are like, 'Oh, I could just put this wire here.' If you burn down your house, and you did that, guess what's not covered under insurance?" she said.

Ad

The Holmes Family Rescue cast member added that anything that could potentially cause an accident or turn fatal must be avoided at all costs.

Ad

Mike Jr. echoed a similar sentiment, saying it was a common trend to see a homeowner or an unqualified contractor attempt an electrical repair. The Holmes Family Rescue alum advised people against hiring such "master of all trades" type of workers, who claim they can perform all kinds of jobs.

"So if you hire an electrical contractor. Hire a licensed electrical contractor. Make sure you get permits, and at the end of the day, it's going to cover you," he explained.

Ad

Additionally, Mike Jr. stated that the job of licensed professionals was not easy. Consequently, he believed that although DIY homeowners could start a project, they would soon realize why people hired experts for the task.

Ad

Although the Holmes Family Rescue stars encouraged people to hire professionals, Mike Sr. was not entirely against the DIY spirit. He only wanted people to educate themselves on the risks of working outside their skill set.

"You can act as your own general contractor. You can do the wiring or plumbing, but you need to get a permit. They'll come in and check it out and tell you if you're doing it right or doing it wrong. Is it worth the risk? I always say it this way. I'm a contractor. I'm not a mechanic. I don't fix the vehicles I drive. I take them to a professional," he said.

Ad

The Holmes Family Rescue alum then commented on popular home trends, saying not all were worth the effort. He mentioned the example of concrete countertops, calling it "the stupidest thing" he had ever seen. Mike Sr. explained that concrete countertops were not efficient because they absorbed liquid.

Mike Jr. and Sherry chimed in, saying homeowners could "seal it" to make it proper for work. The reality TV stars also criticized shiplap and open-concept floor plans.

Ad

Holmes Family Rescue can be streamed on Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More