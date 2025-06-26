What is the filming location for Holmes Family Rescue? Details explored 

Holmes Family Rescue is back on HGTV with a brand new season in 2025, continuing its mission to help homeowners recover from poor renovation work. Led by contractor Mike Holmes and joined by his children, Sherry and Michael Jr., the show focuses on fixing homes that were damaged by careless or dishonest contractors.

The latest season brings new challenges, including code violations and personal issues that affect job sites. According to an article published by Distractify in July 2022, the series is filmed in Ontario, Canada, primarily in the Greater Toronto Area. MJ Holmes had previously posted casting calls for homeowners specifically located in the Toronto region.

The Holmes family has deep roots in Ontario, and most of their other shows, including Holmes and Holmes and Holmes Family Effect, were also filmed there. As Country Living noted in a June 2025 article, this season is filled with unexpected hurdles, including one project that was delayed by interpersonal issues among the contractor’s team.

Trending

Despite these complications, the Holmes family remains committed to helping others while also promoting skilled trades.

“You have contractors… willing to take advantage”: Sherry reflects on homeowner struggles in Holmes Family Rescue

In the Country Living interview, Holmes Family Rescue star Sherry opened up about the emotional side of home renovations, especially when homeowners are taken advantage of.

“You walk into these homes, and these people are spending their hard-earned cash or borrowed money in order to better their lives and look forward to the future,” she said.

Sherry's comment highlighted the real pressure faced by homeowners who rely on contractors to turn their homes into safe, livable spaces. She added that many people in the industry are unprepared.

“The problem is when you run into people who don’t have that knowledge—just biting off more than they can chew and hurting someone else,” she explained.

This season of Holmes Family Rescue shows how such situations unfold and the impact they have on families. Mike Holmes also acknowledged the rise in renovation work over the last decade, saying that construction and renovation have increased tenfold in the past 10 years, so people are "bound to get some ‘idiots’ or people who simply get in over their head.”

By focusing on these stories, the show continues to serve as a cautionary guide while offering solutions to viewers facing similar issues.

“We highlight the bad to teach people”: Michael Jr. on the show’s core message

In the interview, Michael Jr. spoke about the bigger purpose behind Holmes Family Rescue, which is not just fixing homes but also helping people understand what quality renovation work looks like.

“We highlight the bad to try and teach people what to avoid and how not to do things,” he explained in the interview.

Through each episode, the show uses real cases to share practical advice and safety tips with its audience. He also spoke about changes in the industry.

“I think we’re seeing a lot more good contractors, and I think a lot more people are passionate about skilled trades and care about what they do,” he said.

The show aims to support those who are entering the field with the right intentions. Mike Holmes echoed this sentiment by noting a shift in the people entering the skilled trades. He mentioned that more women are now joining the field and expressed pride in seeing this change.

Mike also said he was proud of Sherry for representing women in the industry. The family continues to use their platform not only to address poor renovation work but also to support progress in the construction world.

New episodes of Holmes Family Rescue air Wednesday nights on HGTV and are available to stream the next day on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More