“Goats have personality” — Jordan Knight explains backyard farm twist on Rock the Block

Rock the Block is heading into its final stretch, and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight are taking a unique route in the competition. In an exclusive interview with Country Living published on May 17, 2025, the Knight siblings discussed their experience working together on season 6 of the HGTV renovation series.

For the May 19 episode, they took on the challenge of renovating one of the largest backyards in the show’s history, and their approach involved something unexpected—goats. Explaining why they chose to transform the space into a working goat farm,

“Goats are the way to go. Goats have personality,” Jordan Knight said.

The brothers spent eight weeks filming just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, where four teams competed by renovating identical homes and outdoor spaces. While Jonathan brings decades of experience from flipping houses and his own HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer, Jordan entered with little background in construction.

Still, the pair leaned into their shared history—having grown up together, toured with New Kids on the Block, and even lived together during filming—to tackle every challenge as a team.

Backyard renovations tested their teamwork and creativity in Rock The Block

For episode six, the teams were given the task of revamping the largest backyard spaces in Rock the Block history, despite working with a limited remaining budget. Jonathan and Jordan Knight chose to make their space stand out by transforming it into a functional goat farm.

Jonathan, who raises goats at his Massachusetts home, was familiar with the animals and brought that expertise to the build. Jordan, though less experienced, embraced the idea enthusiastically. In the episode, Jordan says, “Goats have personality,” while Jonathan adds that raising goats isn’t just a novelty for him—it’s something he actively does.

The plan aimed to combine practicality with charm, hoping to win over the judges with creativity and utility. Their one-acre space allowed them to install fencing, shelter, and open areas suited for the animals. The brothers leaned into the idea that outdoor spaces can serve more than one purpose and that a lifestyle element—like sustainable farming—could help them stand out.

Jordan shared that filming the show felt like “a new adventure,” while Jonathan said he appreciated the chance to continue working closely with his brother, just like they had on tour and growing up.

Jordan says living together and filming brought back childhood memories

Beyond the physical renovation work, Jonathan and Jordan Knight spoke openly about the personal side of competing on Rock the Block. During their eight weeks in Utah, they shared an apartment—just like old times.

“Since we were kids, we shared a room and clothes, then on tour, we’ve always shared a bus and a dressing room. So this was the same, except when it came to dinner time,” Jonathan said in the Country Living interview.

Each evening, the pair would face the same questions: what to order and what to watch. Jordan described the whole experience as a continuation of their lifelong bond,

“We’ve always done things together… Doing the show was like carrying on our life together,” Jordan added.

While Jonathan had to explain construction terms and concepts to his brother during the filming of Rock the Block, he was impressed with Jordan’s quick learning and natural eye for design. He recalled one moment before a room reveal where Jordan insisted something wasn’t right and rearranged the space at the last minute.

“I went down there and went, ‘Wow, you’re right. This is so much better!’” Jonathan said.

As the season nears its end, the goat farm build and the brothers’ collaboration remain a highlight of their journey, combining family, design, and a few surprising animals.

New episodes of Rock The Block air every Monday at 9/8c on HGTV.

