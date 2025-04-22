"Some things never change" — Rock the Block fans react to Jonathan and Jordan washing a dog in the latest episode

Rock the Block returned with a new episode on April 21, 2025, continuing the competition between veteran and rookie teams. This season, the teams are renovating modern homes in Grantsville, Utah, each featuring mountain views and one-acre lots. With a $250,000 budget, teams are challenged to transform their properties to increase value.

Ad

Veteran teams include Jonathan and Jordan Knight, and Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd. Rookie teams are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama. The second episode focused on finishing the first-floor spaces, with judges Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk evaluating the work without knowing who designed each area.

Jordan Knight's design contributions gained significant attention after the latest episode. Fans of the show took to X highlighting the teamwork between the Knight brothers and washing a dog during the project.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Be still my Knight Brothers and dog loving heart. Some things never change. The Knight brothers washing a dog will never get old! Cutest scene today on #RockTheBlock," another user said.

"OMG, Jordan and the dog. My heart just burst with happiness. Also, I agree with Jordan on the color for the cabinets. In fact, I loved all of Jordan and Jon’s ideas this week. Praying they win this one," one fan commented.

Ad

"That's the nicest dog wash I've ever seen. If Roxie doesn't like it, my dog would! I'd take it, Jordan & Jon!" an X user wrote.

A few fans of Rock the Block expressed hope that Jonathan and Jordan would win in the next week's episode, while others had mixed reactions to their performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jon & Jordan, next week is yours," one fan wrote.

"Watching #ROCKTHEBLOCK and I full on disagree with who won that Kitchen challenge.. Too much green.. Not going to appeal to like 95% of buyers.. I love light colors but omg Chelsea and Cole's desing should've won, 2nd for me was Jordan & Jon and the Kalamas 3rd," one netizen tweeted.

Ad

"I don’t agree with the kitchen winners. I think the brothers should’ve taken it

"Johnathon’s house is very underwhelming this week," one tweet read.

"Johnathon and Jordan put a small lamp on a sitting bench," another user said.

Jonathan and Jordan focus on finishing their first-floor spaces in Rock the Block

Ad

In the latest Rock the Block episode aired on April 21, 2025, the teams raced to complete the rest of their first-floor spaces. Jonathan and Jordan Knight worked on enhancing the flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, keeping their modern farmhouse style consistent. They installed large arched doorways and wood beams to add character to their design.

A lighter moment during the renovations caught viewers’ attention when Jonathan and Jordan were seen washing a dog, which added a playful touch to the busy week. Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk, this week’s guest judges, toured the finished spaces without knowing who designed them.

Ad

Jasmine appreciated the open layout created by the brothers, saying that the "openness here just feels so natural."

"This is the kind of space where you want to just sit down and stay a while," Mina also commented.

Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd won the week's challenge with their refined rustic design in Rock the Block. Their victory also earned Jonathan and Jordan Knight an extra $1,500 for the next round, keeping both veteran teams in a strong position moving forward.

Ad

Watch the latest episode of Rock the Block currently streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More