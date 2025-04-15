Where was Rock the Block season 6 filmed? Details about the location and more explored

In its sixth season, Rock the Block, which premiered on April 14, 2025, showcases renovations of kitchens, primary suites, bonus rooms, lower levels, and outdoor spaces. The show was filmed in Grantsville, Utah. This new season is set in the Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch Community, a suburban development just outside Salt Lake City.

Ad

Grantsville has a population of around 15,000, according to the 2023 census. The area has experienced a 26% population increase over the past five years. This setting offers a fresh location for the series, following previous seasons in California, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Colorado.

Inside Rock the Block season 6 location, cast, and competition format

The location of filming

Grantsville, Utah, serves as the filming location for the sixth season. With a population of approximately 15,000 according to the 2023 census, the town is situated west of Salt Lake City. Each home featured in the competition is located in the Worthington Ranch Community, developed by Hamlet Homes.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The homes in this development feature a modern and uniform style, allowing for a consistent comparison of renovations among the competing teams. This newly developed area aligns with the show’s emphasis on increasing property value through design and construction choices. The setting boasts large backyards and stunning mountain views.

Previous seasons of Rock the Block have been filmed in states such as California, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Colorado. Season 6 marks the first time the series has been filmed in Utah.

Ad

The format and competing teams

Rock the Block season 6 features a format in which teams of HGTV stars renovate four identical homes over the course of seven episodes. Host Ty Pennington returns to guide the competition, with teams split between returning veterans and first-time participants.

Ad

Veteran teams include Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab teamed up with Michel Smith Boyd from Luxe for Less, and Jonathan Knight from Farmhouse Fixer partnered with his brother, Jordan Knight. While Jordan is new to the competition, he has prior experience helping his brother on a different renovation project.

New teams joining the series are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from Down Home Fab, along with Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama from Renovation Aloha. Both teams are making their debut and bring experience from other renovation-themed HGTV shows.

Ad

Each team has a budget of $250,000 and a six-week timeline to complete their home renovation. The team whose renovation adds the highest appraised value to their home is declared the winner. The winning team will have a street in the community named after them.

Judges and episode structure

Each episode of Rock the Block focuses on renovating a specific area of the home. The first episode highlights the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. A new judging format is introduced this season, where judges assess the completed spaces without the teams present. Designers are revealed only after the evaluations are conducted.

Ad

Ad

Bobby Berk serves as the judge for the first episode. Subsequent episodes feature a panel of judges, including Mina Starsiak Hawk, Jasmine Roth, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, Kim Myles, Lyndsay Lamb, Leslie Davis, and Jonathan Scott.

The specific areas assessed throughout the season encompass the first-floor living spaces, main suites, second-floor bonus rooms, multifunctional lower levels, and outdoor areas such as decks and backyards. Examples of lower-level renovations include spaces like a theater, cold plunge area, wine room, and pickleball court.

Ad

At the conclusion of the Rock the Block season, Jonathan Scott will assist in evaluating the completed homes, focusing on exteriors and guest rooms, and will also help announce the winning team. Additionally, a donation to No Kid Hungry will be made in honor of the winners, continuing the tradition established since season 1.

Rock the Block airs every Monday at 9 pm ET on HGTV. It can be streamed the next day on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More