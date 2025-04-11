Who went home on Farmer Wants a Wife season episode 4? Details explored

Season 3 episode 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife, titled You Can’t Pick All 5, resumed where the previous episode left off—Jay was deciding between Viviane-Lee and Julia. Emotions ran high across all four farms as deeper conversations unfolded and tensions began to shift group dynamics.

The farmers continued to evaluate their connections while balancing personal concerns and group behavior.

By the end of the episode, which aired on April 10, 2025, two women left: Viviane-Lee was eliminated by Jay, and Rachel chose to leave Matt’s farm on her own after raising questions about trust and transparency.

Two women exit in episode 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3

Tensions rise across all farms

The Farmer Wants a Wife episode continued directly from the previous week, with Jay needing to decide between Viviane-Lee and Julia. He questioned Julia about her long-term intentions and whether she truly wanted to settle into farm life.

After Julia had explained her readiness for marriage and children, Jay shifted his focus to Viviane-Lee, who had not been in a long-term relationship before. He explained that although their connection was good, something felt missing.

At Matt’s farm, the other women expressed concern when Halleh disappeared for several hours. Speculations grew, with Rachel and others questioning whether she had spent time alone with Matt.

Meanwhile, John reflected on his strong chemistry with Samantha, despite not wanting it to affect his ability to connect with the rest of the women.

Later, the farmers brought the women to Tennessee for a dance event where all contestants reunited.

During this segment, host Kimberly Williams-Paisley introduced her husband, musician Brad Paisley, to offer the farmers advice.

Viviane-Lee and Rachel exit Farmer Wants a Wife

Jay made his decision about Viviane-Lee early in the episode. He told her that while he respected her dedication to her career, he felt their romantic connection lacked depth.

As a result, Viviane-Lee was eliminated. Julia was emotional about the outcome but accepted Jay’s explanation.

On Matt’s farm, ongoing speculation about Halleh’s early-morning whereabouts created strain within the group.

Rachel, in particular, remained unconvinced by the explanations given and admitted to having trouble trusting Matt.

Later, during the dance, she approached Matt directly and revealed she no longer saw a future with him. Matt responded by stating that he felt hurt by her decision, but Rachel left voluntarily.

Samantha also expressed doubts about her compatibility with John, telling Halleh she might leave.

However, by the end of the episode, she had not officially exited, choosing instead to wait until after speaking with John.

New dynamics on Farmer Wants a Wife unfold after the barn dance

The barn dance created a shift in several relationships. T’yana expressed feeling isolated by the other women on Jay’s farm, which led to a confrontation. Grace and Julia addressed past comments T’yana had made, and tensions within the group escalated.

Later, Grace informed Jay about the incident, and he reassured her that no outside opinions would change his feelings for her.

Colton continued to build connections with multiple women, sharing another kiss with Bailee while expressing interest in Zoe and Keeley.

John and Samantha maintained their connection despite her reservations. Alexandra hoped for more time with Matt, while Jordyn seemed to be growing closer to him as well.

Catch new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday at 9 PM ET on FOX, with streaming available on Hulu the next day.

