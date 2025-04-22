"It's vets versus rookies" — Host Ty Pennington previews Rock the Block season 6 twist

Rock the Block returned for its sixth season on HGTV on April 14, 2025, and host Ty Pennington shared new details in an exclusive interview with Extra TV on April 22. Speaking about the new twist,

“It's vets versus rookies. Veterans means you've been around the block a time or two, the rookies have never been on the block,” Pennington explained.

This season takes place in Utah and features four teams working across four houses and four acres, all aiming to add more value to their homes than their competitors.

“Season 6 of Rock the Block, it's big. We've got bigger houses, bigger lots, we've got some great teams,” the host added.

Returning to the competition are Jonathan and Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block, who join the veterans. The teams will have six weeks to complete their projects, redesigning a different space each week. Fans can find out whether a veteran or a rookie wins when new episodes air Mondays on HGTV, and stream Tuesdays on Max and Discovery+.

Season 6 of Rock the Block brings a new competition style with familiar faces

Ty Pennington confirmed that season 6 of Rock The Block introduces a clear separation between veteran teams and rookie teams. Veterans means, the team that have been around the block "a time or two," and the rookies have never been on the block. While the rookies are new to the show, they expressed confidence in their design skills despite competing for the first time

"We are only rookies to the block. We are not design rookies," they shared.

The season also features familiar names, with Jordan and Jonathan Knight making a return. Referring to their involvement, the brothers noted, "We're not just these pretty boy bands," as they teamed up to show their expertise beyond the stage. Their return brings added excitement to the lineup, blending nostalgia with strong competition.

Each week, teams are challenged with designing a different space inside their assigned homes. Pennington mentioned that the way to win is simple:

"You basically got to design an entire house and each week it's a different space," he shared.

With only six weeks to complete the transformation, the competition remains tight and fast-paced.

Veterans and rookies compete to showcase their expertise in limited time

The format of Rock the Block season 6 stays consistent with past seasons but with the added twist of veterans versus rookies, changing how strategies play out. Teams must quickly adapt to designing each part of the house while keeping in mind the overall goal of adding the highest value.

Jonathan and Jordan Knight, as part of the veteran group, shared their perspective, noting, "There's no weaknesses here," when speaking about teaming up. Meanwhile, the rookies, despite being new to Rock the Block, showed no hesitation in proving themselves.

In Rock the Block season 6, episode 2, the teams finished renovating the first floor, including the entryway, den, powder bath, and mudroom. Chelsea and Cole DeBoer impressed guest judges Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk with their creative updates, winning the challenge and an extra $3,000 for the next round.

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, their fellow rookie team, received a $1,500 bonus. Meanwhile, the veteran teams, including Jonathan and Jordan Knight and Alison Victoria with Michel Smith Boyd, faced mixed feedback, with some design risks like the swan faucet and bold wallpaper not landing well with the judges.

Season 6 of Rock the Block continues every Monday night on HGTV, with episodes becoming available for streaming on Max and Discovery+ the following day.

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More