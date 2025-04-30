When did Christina Haack get together with Christopher LaRocca? HGTV star’s representative slams Andrea Deanna for claiming they had an affair

On April 29, 2025, American real estate investor and TV personality Christina Haack's representative opened up about recent accusations against her. The rep denied claims of Haack having an affair with Christopher LaRocca while he was still in a relationship with Andrea Deanna.

For the unversed, an inside source told Daily Mail in January 2025 that Haack and LaRocca had been dating for "a few months." The couple then made their relationship official via an Instagram post featuring the two on a private jet in February 2025.

In an interview with Daily Mail, released on April 28, Deanna claimed that Haack and LaRocca were romantically involved when the reality TV star was married to Josh Hall and LaRocca was in a relationship with Deanna.

She said:

"While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and [she and Josh] were still living together."

However, Christina Haack's representative refuted such claims, telling People magazine:

"This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris."

Christopher LaRocca's rep also shunned these allegations, saying:

"He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack. Any statement that they met in June is untrue."

Meanwhile, Josh Hill's representative told People magazine:

"We are not surprised about these rumors at all. What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question."

Notably, Hill had filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024.

A timeline of Christina Haack and Christopher LaRocca's relationship

Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack at The Jennifer Hudson Show (Image via Getty)

Before getting into the details of Christina Haack and Christopher LaRocca's relationship timeline. Let's take a look at their former partners.

According to Us Weekly, Christina Haack was first married to Tarek El Moussa from 2006 to 2016. The couple shares two children, Taylor (14) and Brayden (9). Haack's second marriage with Ant Anstead lasted from 2018 to 2021. She then tied the knot with Josh Hill in October 2021 and the two got divorced in July 2024.

Christopher LaRocca, on the other hand, has a daughter from ex-wife, whose identity is not known. The two ended their marriage in January 2015 after eight years, per People magazine. He then dated Andrea Deanna for nearly two years.

In January 2025, the Daily Mail reported that Haack and LaRocca had been together for around three months. However, Deanna claimed in the aforementioned interview that she was still in talks with LaRocca until early October. Moreover, she alleged that Haack and LaRocca met up in June before either of their relationships ended.

Both of their representatives have denied these allegations, though. Haack and LaRocca were reportedly seen holding hands in a picture during the fall last year, per People magazine. They then first shared their relationship on Instagram in February 2025.

Christina Haack recently shared a joint post with ex-husband Ant Anstead

On April 27, 2025, the Christina on the Coast star shared a joint post on Instagram with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. The two went to watch their son, Hudson, in a soccer match as they tried to shield themselves from the rain as well.

In the caption, Anstead wrote:

"rain is a Normal footy day growing up in the UK! Rain never stopped play! And Parents did what they could to stay dry! 😂😂💁🏻‍♂️ and Hudzo crushed it in the match! Go the NINJAS!!!! X"

Haack and Anstead were married for around two years before they announced their decision to split in 2020. It also involved a custody battle for their son, Hudson.

The two have reconciled in recent months, especially following Haack's divorce from Josh Hall. Meanwhile, Anstead is currently in a relationship with Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger.

