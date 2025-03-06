Who won The Flip Off season 1? Details explored

The winner of The Flip Off season 1 has been decided. The season finale, which aired on March 5, revealed the final financial results. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa won the competition, achieving the highest return on investment (ROI) compared to Christina Haack.

The HGTV series showcased the former spouses, Tarek and Christina, competing in house-flipping challenges, with Tarek’s current wife, Heather, joining him as his partner. The final episode examined the contestants' total expenses and sales, ultimately determining which team achieved the highest financial gain.

The Flip Off season 1 finale results

Throughout the season, Tarek and Heather faced off against Christina by flipping properties and entering design challenges. The final outcome depended on each team's profit margin rather than the design competitions. The return on investment (ROI) was calculated using the home's purchase price, renovation costs, and final sale price.

Tarek and Heather emerged victorious with a 39% ROI. They bought a house in Long Beach for $710,000, invested $409,000 in renovations, and secured a contract for $1.55 million. Conversely, Christina achieved a 24% ROI after purchasing a home in Carson for $605,000, spending $303,000 on renovations, and selling it for $1.125 million. Guest judge Jeff Lewis remarked,

"I know there were six design challenges. But ultimately it wasn’t necessarily about the design challenges. In the end, it was about who made the most money...The fact that you both sold these houses within 30 days is incredible."

Contestants’ reactions to the outcome

After the announcement, Tarek expressed his satisfaction with the victory and suggested that Christina Haack would now acknowledge his success in house flipping. Christina responded to her loss by stating,

"I’m definitely bummed that I lost...This has been a very difficult past few months. I’ve learned that I need to slow down."

Christina also commented on the competition, referring to her estranged third husband, Josh Hall, who was originally set to be her partner.

"Not being around someone who’s putting me down and just being much more comfortable in my own skin...I am proud that I finished this without a partner and made a really great profit." she said.

Key moments from the season

The Flip Off season included a variety of design challenges and competitive elements between the teams. One memorable moment happened in episode 4 when Christina’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, appeared as a guest judge. He explained his reasoning for supporting Christina's design by stating,

"I came into this endeavor thinking this was about assessing and judging based on the performance, the design, the execution, the house. But actually, it dawned on me that it was so much more than that."

Anstead explained that his decision was influenced by his connection to Christina, stating that he considered them to be on the same team. This prompted an exchange between the contestants before he left the room.

Another significant storyline involved Christina’s split from Josh Hall, which occurred during production. The Flip Off was originally structured as a competition between Tarek and Christina along with their respective spouses, but Christina continued on her own following the split.

The premiere episode of The Flip Off featured a conversation between Christina and Josh, during which he said, "Shut up" and questioned her commitment to "team Hall" over her ex-husband. Christina later told Tarek about the breakup, resulting in a discussion where she said,

"I’m really sorry for s---. I really am. I just want you to know that."

Tarek responded:

"A hundred percent. I did a lot of things too. I hold zero against you."

All six episodes of The Flip Off Season 1 are available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

