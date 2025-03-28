Who is Christopher Loarocca? Christina Haack's new boyfriend recalls how their relationship went public

Christina Haack's boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, has opened up about the moment their relationship became public knowledge. The HGTV star, 41, and her new partner recalled the chaotic day during their March 27 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. The couple was at a dress shop in Los Angeles for an impromptu coffee reading when news of their romance surfaced in January.

Ad

Larocca revealed that the day was already overwhelming for him. "My head was on a swivel that day," he said, explaining that he had several things going on. Christina added, "We got outed that day." Larocca shared that he was bombarded with media attention.

"I had paparazzi calling me. I had reporters calling me. I had a lot of things going on that day and the last thing I wanted to do was a coffee reading in Beverly Hills at a dress shop," he recalled.

Ad

Trending

Christopher Larocca is the CEO and president of Network Connex, an Illinois-based communications infrastructure company. He has over 20 years of leadership experience, previously holding executive roles at Nortek Control, Luminance Brands, Dover Corporation, and EMCORE Corporation.

He earned a civil engineering degree from Clemson University in 1995 and an MBA from the University of Southern California in 2002. Larocca also has a 17-year-old daughter from his previous marriage. He and his ex-wife got divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage.

Ad

Christina Haack's relationship timeline and past marriages

Ad

People confirmed in January 2025 that Christina Haack was dating Christopher Larocca six months after her split from her third husband, Josh Hall. Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support.

Before Hall, Christina was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 and British TV host Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020. She shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 5, with Anstead.

Ad

In February 2025, Christina Haack made her relationship with Larocca Instagram official by posting a picture of herself sitting on his lap during a private jet trip. She captioned it, "Some plane flights must be hard posted."

Daily Mail sources confirmed that Haack and Larocca started dating several months ago. Media reports showed Haack alongside Larocca in Europe in October 2024. Haack and Larocca went to a holiday party in December 2024 before being seen together in Brentwood on January 30, 2025.

Ad

Although Christopher Larocca maintains a private Instagram account, Haack follows him. He also made a brief appearance in the season 1 finale of The Flip Off on March 5, 2025. While he did not interact with Haack on camera, he was seen among friends and family during the event.

Ad

Christina Haack's Flip or Flop co-star Heather Rae El Moussa, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, shared that Larocca has spent time with their blended family. Speaking to Realtor.com, she said,

"We've gone to dinner with them a couple of times, and he's come to some kid things. I have nothing negative to say about him, and she seems happy."

While embracing her new relationship, Christina Haack also emphasized her personal growth goals for 2025. She stated on Instagram that she is working with a life coach to "break the cycle," planning adventures with her children and focusing on new projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback