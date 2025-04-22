Rock the Block season 6 episode 2 recap: Tensions soar as teams renovate Utah houses

Rock the Block season 6 episode 2 was released on April 21. The episode saw the four teams once again go against each other in the property renovation battle, with guest judges Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk at its helm. This season, the properties were located on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah. The teams had to do interior renovations of these properties for sale to sell them at a higher price.

Each team had been given $250,000 to renovate the mountainside houses, which boasted the largest backyards in the series' history. After the previous episode saw the teams working on renovating the kitchen, dining room, and living room, episode 2 saw them going for the first floor. After a close battle, Chelsea and Cole bagged the win this episode and were given $3000 for their next project.

What went down on Rock the Block season 6 episode 2?

Designers Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd started the episode with an extra $3000 because their kitchen design from the last episode won. The guest judge, Bobby Berk, the interior designer from the show Queer Eye, decided their win.

Part of the reason for Alison and Michel's success was their budget. They spent $110,000 only on the kitchen, dining, and living rooms. So, despite winning the $3000, they started the episode with less money compared to the other three teams.

At the start of episode 2, the teams were informed that, alongside the first floor of the house, they also needed to renovate the entryway, den, powder bath, and mudroom. The Knight brothers thought functionally as they put a dog washing station and a central vacuum there and budgeted the space to be nearly $30,000- $35,000.

Alison, planning to bag their second Rock the Block win, suggested arches, while Michel thought about a hidden door to the den, which he turned into an office. Unlike the previous episode, their budget aligned with that of the other teams as they pitched $30,000 for renovating the said things.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer planned a drop zone in the entryway and decorated the space with cowboy hats. They built the mudroom with dark cabinetry and planned on adding a shower to the powder bath, incorporating the bath inside the den and making it an en suite. They planned on introducing the setting as a guest room. Their's was the highest budget of all at $40,000.

Tensions soar on Rock the Block season 6 episode 2 as the competition gets intense

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama told Chelsea and Cole that they didn't like being called rookies because they, too, had years of experience in renovation. Further in the episode, as several teams made bold choices, the Knight brothers were careful because Bobby Berk had told them their kitchen was a bit too busy. Chelsea and Cole chose a green palette as it worked for Alison and Michel in he previous episode.

Alison and Michel didn't agree on the vintage sink Alison wanted to use in the powder bath. Eventually, Michel gave in and let Alison install it. Kamohai and Tristyn realized that they didn't have any budget left for cabinets in the mudroom because they had spent it on expanding the den and the powder room. So they came up with an open shelving option.

The Rock the Block guest judges then arrived and visited all four houses. They gave their valuable appraisals and criticism of elements in the house, after which they declared Chelsea and Cole the winners of the week. They were given an additional $3000 for the win.

New episodes of Rock the Block season 6 come out on HGTV at 9 pm ET on Mondays.

