Holmes Family Rescue season 3: Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Holmes Family Rescue is set to return to HGTV with a season 3 on June 4, 2025. Mike Holmes is joined by his son, Michael, and daughter, Sherry, to rescue homeowners experiencing renovation fatigue or suffering from poorly executed construction projects.

The network announced on May 7, 2025, that renowned Canadian contractor Mike Holmes will make a comeback to HGTV in a new season of Holmes Family Rescue, following a two-year hiatus.

Mike and his children, Sherry and Mike Jr., costarred for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. In keeping with Mike's catchphrase, "Make it right," they will return with eight new episodes "for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless or dishonest contractors," according to HGTV. Holmes Family Rescue is produced by Make It Right Productions.

Holmes Family Rescue season 3 premiere release dates and times for different regions

The eight-episode series will release one episode at the same time every week. The first episode will air at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and the rest will also follow the same schedule.

Below is the release date and time of the Holmes Family Rescue season 3 episode 1 in different time zones:

Time Zone` Air Time Date Eastern (ET) 9:00 PM June 4, 2025 Central (CT) 8:00 PM June 4, 2025 Pacific (PT) 6:00 PM June 4, 2025 United Kingdom (BST) 2:00 AM June 5, 2025 Central Europe (CEST) 3:00 AM June 5, 2025 Australia (AEST) 11:00 AM June 5, 2025

What fans can expect from Holmes Family Rescue season 3

Although the season has been announced, no trailer has been released yet. Fans can check back closer to the premiere date to get more details about the show.

The family is able to help people who have had negative experiences with contractors, which makes them reach out to the Holmes family as a last resort. Many of them lose a lot of time and money fixing and renovating their home. The family team will resume helping homeowners who have been left behind by negligent or inept builders.

They take on a fresh batch of projects that have been left in ruins throughout the course of the season.

In order to make sure the houses are secure and safe, viewers will witness the crew resolve several significant concerns during the season, such as repairing asbestos issues and inadequate waterproofing.

The Holmes Family Rescue team intends to transform a hazardous area into a functional one by adding bespoke storage, an island with a craft area, and a powder room to that farmhouse mudroom.

Following the show's second season in June 2023, Mike told TV Insider in an interview published at the time that the installment was quite challenging to film due to multiple reasons.

"This season has been one hell of a challenge. Not only due to price increases on the material. I swear that every single job was huge. The structures are wrong or the electrical was wrong or the plumbing was wrong. Then we have to gut the place in order to redo it."

He also discussed how each minor issue they discovered led to a larger problem as they drew closer to determining the source of the problem. Problems with the plumbing, electrical, and construction continued to arise, forcing the team to redesign them.

Excited viewers can anticipate that the family will meet "a couple whose contractor abandoned their 1870s farmhouse mudroom addition" in the upcoming season. The family will try to transform the hazardous area into a safe and functional space by fixing problems like poor electrical installation, water drainage problems, and inappropriate footings.

Tune into HGTV on Wednesday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET to watch Holmes Family Rescue season 3.

