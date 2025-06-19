Who pays for the renovations on Holmes Family Rescue? Details explored

Holmes Family Rescue follows contractor Mike Holmes and his children, Michael Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, as they assist homeowners experiencing the consequences of poor renovations or unsafe construction. Together, they renovate these homes, transforming them into safe living spaces. A significant amount of money is required for the repairs, which comes from various sources.

Michael Holmes Jr. revealed these sources of money in a Q&A-type report on the Make It Right website on February 28, 2025. While addressing the speculations surrounding the funding, Michael said:

"This is a question we get a lot, and the answer varies from show to show and even from project to project. Sometimes the network helps cover some of the costs through their sponsorships."

The Holmes Family Rescue star explained that the materials bought for each renovation project came from a different source. Thus, there was no specific source from which they received the funding. Michael stated that the items used in the renovations were sometimes donated, whereas on other occasions, the homeowners were responsible for funding the purchases.

However, there were instances when The Holmes Group had to cover a significant portion of the job.

Holmes Family Rescue star Michael Holmes Jr. discloses who covers the expenses of each project

Michael admitted that the source of financial funding was a fairly popular speculation initiated by the show's fans, as they wondered who carried the burden of covering the expenses incurred in every project. Unlike the popular belief that the money came from a singular source, Michael revealed that the funding came from various sources.

"Sometimes our wonderful trades and suppliers, and product partners step up to donate materials, products, and even their own time," he stated.

The Holmes Family Rescue alum recalled that when he and his family renovated a home for Jake, "a teenager with a critical illness and mobility issues," every single product used was donated. He added that they never asked for donations, but the people involved in the renovation stepped up and contributed in whatever ways they could.

Michael remembered sharing Jake's story with the network, which prompted people to help financially support the project.

"When we communicated the story to our network, everyone willingly contributed free of charge. We are lucky to have a village of people eager to help out deserving families," he added.

However, in most cases, the renovation costs had to be carried by the homeowners themselves. Only in special cases, where the families struggled economically, did The Holmes Group, the show's production company, step up to pay a significant share of the expenses.

Another question from viewers asked the Holmes Family Rescue star if they allowed the families to keep everything from the final home reveal, since they also added to the expenses. Michael responded that "most times," they let families keep the products.

"Most of the times, especially if the family is in dire need, we end up covering the cost to help give everything the homeowner has in the house," he said.

Michael added that their main objective was to help people, and helping them "furnish their homes" was also "part of that experience."

Holmes Family Rescue star Mike encourages homeowners to understand where their money went

In an interview with Realtor.com, published on June 11, 2025, the Holmes Family Rescue stars discussed the issues that often impact homeowners' budgets. According to Mike, the head of the Holmes family, a lack of education and awareness was one of the main reasons homeowners fell prey to the high prices of contractors.

He encouraged people to question each step of every design, noting that the person paying for the renovation would have to make many decisions.

"Learn as much as you can to speak to the contractor so you have proper language [and] understanding [of] it coming back and forth," he said.

According to the Holmes Family Rescue star, it was the only way homeowners could maintain transparent communication and understand where their money went. Additionally, he hoped people would educate themselves on "certain building technologies" to avoid falling into the trap of unnecessary renovations.

Holmes Family Rescue airs every Wednesday at 9 pm only on HGTV.

