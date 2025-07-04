"I don't regret" — The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Dayna reflects on getting matching tattoos with Mel

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 released episodes 8-10 on July 2, 2025. In episode 10, The Reunion, the cast members sat down with host JoAnna Garcia Swisher to reflect on their experience on the show and share how life had been after the cameras stopped rolling. Among them was Dayna, who looked back on her trial marriage with Mel, recalling when she got matching tattoos with her.

When JoAnna asked Dayna about the significance and meaning of those tattoos now that she had parted ways with Mel and embarked on a separate journey with her original partner, Magan, Dayna said it was a physical representation of her bond with Mel. She explained:

"I didn't need to get a tattoo. We could've got, maybe, like, a henna. But I think the intention behind it, I don't regret. And, I don't, like, take back the idea of having, like, a meaningful symbolic representation."

In episode 7 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, titled My Heart Is Shattered, Marie and Magan discovered that their partners, Mel and Dayna, had gotten matching four-leaf clover tattoos during their trial marriage. The revelation created rifts in their relationships, as Magan and Marie believed Dayna and Mel, respectively, had crossed lines and disrespected them.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Mel admits getting matching tattoos was an irresponsible decision

During The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion, Dayna explained that she and Mel got matching tattoos because they knew there was a "big chance" they would never be part of each other's lives after their trial marriage. Consequently, they decided to move ahead with it as it would remind them of their time together.

She added that the tattoo resembled her "very deep" connection with her trial marriage partner. However, Dayna admitted that they could have made it work with henna art, but regardless, she did not regret the decision or the intention behind it.

Mel chimed in, recalling when she and Dayna would compete to see who could be "stupider" or would make the "worst decision." The Ultimatum: Queer Love alum admitted there were moments when she and Dayna knew their choices were "dumb" and that they would "regret it" later on. Regardless, they chose to act on their impulses.

"We constantly said we were very similar. And I think that that was, like, the epitome of, like, not the bad sides of us, but the irresponsible sides of us that we're just, like, hyping each other up all the time," Mel explained.

In another segment of the episode, Magan shared her opinion on Dayna and Mel's trial marriage, saying, "they had their own type of energy." However, Magan did not oppose that because she had also created a bond with her trial marriage partner, Haley. She added that she and Dayna were now "just understanding how to be better partners" and focusing on their individual needs.

JoAnna then asked Mel if she had reached out to Dayna since Ultimatum Day, to which The Ultimatum: Queer Love star replied that she had not. Instead, she revealed that Dayna had contacted her.

"I actually tried to FaceTime her because I'm a FaceTimer. So, I tried to FaceTime her, she didn't answer. So I just sent her a message instead. She ghosted me for, like, two months," Dayna shared.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star added that Mel replied two months later, appreciating her for reaching out.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

