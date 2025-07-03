"INSANE"— The Ultimatum: Queer Love fans react to Marita and Ashley bringing up their ill grandparents in an argument at the reunion

Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 aired its season finale and the reunion special on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The reunion special saw the cast get together a year after the decision day, where some couples walked away engaged, while the others went their separate ways.

Ad

Marina and Ashley, a couple who didn't get engaged at the end of the season, were asked about what happened between them after the show. The two got into a screaming match, as confusion about their post-show relationship status came to light.

Marina told Ashley that her grandfather was dying and criticized her for not being around, and later in the episode, the latter told her that her grandmother was also critical.

Ad

Trending

"I don't care," Marina yelled through her tears.

Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reacted the former couple yelling at one another at the reunion and bringing up their ill grandparents in an argument online.

"QUEER ULTIMATUM: CRAZIEST PART OF THIS ENTIRE SHOW IS THE REUNION WHERE ASHLEY AND MARITA BROUGHT UP THEIR DYING/KILLED? GRANDPARENTS??? WHILE SCREAMING AT EACH OTHER! THAT WAS INSANE PLZ," one person wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"LMAOOO that was ruthless. I’m not gonna lie though I don’t blame her. Sorry about her grandma but girl what does that have to do with anything?" a fan commented.

"Like it’s the best moment," a tweet read.

Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 were glad the two didn't get engaged on the show:

Ad

"ecstatic Marita & Ashley didn’t get engaged. They are not compatible & have two different ideas of romance and affection," a person wrote.

"Girl if Ashley and Marita had gotten engaged I would’ve been truly gagged," a fan commented.

"So let me get this straight, marita doesn’t want to marry ashley because the relationship makes her feel empty + she doesn’t think it’s right for her. Ashley then doesn’t propose to her bc marita admits she hasn’t been happy. Ashley is now in the wrong??" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 further said:

"Marita is so wrong for cutting Ashley off while she was speaking and saying that she doesn't care that her grandmother is dying," a person wrote.

"I just feel so sad for Marita. she keeps asking for what she wants and Ashley just wont give it to her.. that's cruel. She asked for a kiss after crying and ash just gave her a peck and moved away. She is repulsed by her. girl just release yo partner," a fan commented.

Ad

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 star Marita clashes with Ashley are the reunion special

Ad

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion special (episode 10) host and actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher asked Ashley and Marita what happened between them after the cameras stopped filming.

Marita said that when Ashley and she split on decision day, she was "heartbroken" and didn't know what to think. The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 cast member said that Ashley was using her when they went back home.

"And I kicked her out, and I told her to go back to Indiana," Martina revealed.

Ad

She added that the two broke up in May, while Ashley said that they never got back together after the show. The reality star added that Marita was upset because they didn't get engaged in the season finale, but that they went to Key West after that and had a great time.

Marita interrupted Ashley and asked the cast if they wanted to know what happened the day after the finale. The latter said she couldn't even finish her sentences while Marita continued that she had to ask the producers to book her a hotel room because she was "heartbroken."

Ad

Marita recalled that The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 cast member asked her father for his blessings but didn't propose to her. She added that the following day, she packed up their car to go to Key West.

Ashley said that she "begged" Marita to be with her for a year, while the latter recalled her ex-girlfriend telling her that what happened on the show didn't matter because she loved her.

"That's called gaslighting," Marita added.

Ad

When Ashley said that she didn't let herself be completely free on camera, Marita said she knew who she really was and brought up how Ashley had behaved when Marita's grandfather was dying.

Marita yelled that she hated Ashley and accused her of cheating on her while they were together. The latter accused The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 star of the same and said she could count at least five times that Marita had cheated on her.

Ad

Ad

Ashley also pointed out that her grandmother was currently unwell, and Marita yelled at her that she didn't care because her ex-girlfriend didn't care about her family member's health either.

Fans reacted to the confrontation online and termed the conversation the "craziest part" of the reunion special.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion special is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More