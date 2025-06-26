The Ultimatum: Queer Love star AJ's love connections were complicated — I believe she could've been more transparent

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on June 25, 2025. It saw six queer couples embark on a journey to decide the future of their relationships. While one half of the partners wanted marriage, the other half were content with their current standings. Feeling confused, they joined the social experiment, seeking a resolution to the conflict, whether through agreement or separation.

As per the show's pattern, the couples had to break up and enter into trial marriages with someone else from the cast. At the end of the trial period, they would decide if they wanted to reunite with their original partners or leave with their trial marriage connections. To find compatible trial marriage partners, the newly formed singles were encouraged to socialize and date each other.

While some hesitated to open up and utilize the opportunity to meet new people, feeling they would betray their partners, others made good use of the chance to date multiple people at once. AJ was one such contestant who explored her chances and eventually landed herself in a complicated situation.

Originally, Britney's partner, AJ, sparked connections with Marie, Marita, and Bridget simultaneously. While AJ had not broken any rules by dating three cast members at the same time, she was not necessarily too transparent during the process. She whispered the same sweet nothings into each of their ears, increasing their expectations of her.

Marie, Marita, and Bridget were under the impression that AJ was exclusive to them. If not exclusive, they were certain that no one else shared a bond with The Ultimatum: Queer Love star like they did. They were compelled to assume that because of how AJ interacted with them.

AJ went on separate dates, assuring each of them that their bond was special and that she did not have a connection like that with anyone else. Consequently, Marie, Marita, and Bridget were convinced they would end up becoming AJ's ultimate choice. However, when the truth was revealed during The Choice ceremony, everyone felt betrayed.

I believe AJ could have maintained a level of transparency, letting her dates know that she was equally invested in others, instead of misleading them by telling each of them that they were the one.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star AJ misled her dates into thinking they were the one

In episode 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the newly formed singles went on dates. AJ started her day with a date with Marita. They discussed self-love and other topics, realizing they connected on a deeper level.

Later in the The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode, AJ was shown discussing intimacy with Marita, saying it would "be bananas" to be in a trial marriage with her. She added that with Marita, they could bring "some type of harmony" into each other's lives.

When Marita said she felt physically drawn toward AJ, the latter encouraged her to act on her impulses and forget about what others might think about them.

However, at the same time, while speaking to The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Marie, AJ said she she felt "comfortable" with her and added that they could offer each other what was required in a trial marriage.

"With you, it's just different. I can really just be, just AJ," she added.

When Marie said she could imagine her life with AJ, the latter appreciated her response, noting how naturally their conversations flowed. In my opinion, AJ should have told Marie that she was exploring her options instead of making her believe she was the one.

AJ gave each of her dates an almost definitive answer, making them believe they would become her trial marriage partner. Only if The Ultimatum: Queer Love alum had been open and honest about her actions, her dates would not had such high expectations of her.

Even with Bridget, AJ acted similarly. The pair discussed intimacy, and AJ assured Bridget that she was a "strong contender" for her trial marriage.

"I've been making like a lot of great bonds here, including-- especially you," she stated.

In my opinion, Bridget was not wrong to assume AJ wanted her to become her trial marriage partner. AJ's words were misleading and did not translate her true intentions or actions.

Later in The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode, Bridget spoke with Marita and realized AJ had been the same way with each of her dates. Consequently, she felt betrayed and disillusioned. When she confronted the cast member during The Choice ceremony, AJ dismissed the allegations, saying she was clear with her motives.

She ultimately chose Marie as her partner, which broke Marita's heart, as she had expected AJ to choose her.

"I had less dates than other people because I was just following my heart, and that sucks because I was almost robbed of the experience," Marita said.

It all happened because AJ was not transparent about her actions. I truly believe the complicated predicament could have been avoided if AJ had been honest about all her dates.

Stream The Ultimatum: Queer Love exclusively on Netflix.

