“You’ve taught me so much”- The Ultimatum: Queer Love star AJ reflects on her trial marriage with Marie

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love premiered on June 25, with seven episodes released at once. The last three episodes will be out on July 5.

In episode 7, titled My Heart is Shattered, the couples reflected on their trial marriages. Host Joanna Garcia Swisher asked each pair to share how things were going.

When it was Marie and AJ’s turn, Marie said she felt really low at the beginning of the season but being with AJ helped her feel better. AJ also spoke positively about their time together.

"You've taught me so much within this experience," AJ said.

The praises AJ channelled to Marie were made for Marie's relationship with Mel. AJ clarified that even if Marie's ideal partner wasn't in that room, she would find someone who appreciated her.

What AJ said about her trial partnership with Marie in The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2

AJ first stated that she was proud of her The Ultimatum: Queer Love trial run with Marie because of the way they navigated their journey. She then stated that Marie had taught her so much, and they always adapted and changed as a couple.

AJ mentioned how Marie had told her that she wasn't good with change, and commended how she had embraced change in a relationship with AJ.

"Another thing that I loved is you absolutely give, give, give," added AJ.

She noted that Marie was selfless and said that Marie would wake her up and tell her it was time to go to work. Her coffee would be ready, and Duke, their pet, had already been walked.

AJ concluded that that type of energy would attract the right person, if that person wasn't already in the room. She stressed the fact that anybody would be "blessed" to have Marie.

This was after Marie spoke about their The Ultimatum: Queer Love relationship. She shared that when she came to the season, she was in a "dark" place. She said she felt "very scared" for her future because she didn't know what it held.

"I felt very conflicted at who I was, and what my purpose was," she added.

She added that AJ knew how to give her space and knew exactly when to make a joke. Because of this, her relationship with AJ turned into a safe space. She noted that they worked on the foundation of their friendship after removing the "intimacy" from it.

Marie believed that one could only hide behind intimacy, while true growth of a relationship depended on figuring one's own stuff.

She stated that she had grown a lot as a person and knew that it was the same for AJ as well. She said that for this, they needed to be proud of themselves.

Mel and Brittany, Marie and AJ's respective partners, also opened up about things they had improved on, which gave an insight into how their relationships with their original partners could work after the show.

Mel stated that she has had communication problems with Marie, which she eliminated in her The Ultimatum: Queer Love trial relationship with Dayna.

