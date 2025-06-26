Who is The Ultimatum: Queer Love host JoAnna Garcia Swisher married to? Details explored

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on June 25, 2025, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher resuming her hosting duties. JoAnna also hosted the debut season of the Netflix series, unlike Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who helm the original version of the show. JoAnna is married to former professional baseball player Nick Swisher. They tied the knot in 2010 and have remained together ever since.

JoAnna and the former New York Yankees player had an instant connection. The couple met through a friend and began dating shortly after. They got engaged a year into their relationship and got married by the end of 2010. Within a few years, the couple also started welcoming children.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love host shares two children, Emerson and Sailor, with Nick. During an interview with People, published on December 22, 2020, JoAnna opened up about her relationship with Nick, admitting that his family-oriented mindset made him attractive.

"One of the things that really struck me about Nick when I met him was his desire to start a family. Becoming a father was so important to him, so I knew right then and there that we were both aligned and wanted to experience parenthood together," she said.

The couple has since celebrated relationship milestones and supported one another throughout their marriage.

More details on The Ultimatum: Queer Love host JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband

Nick is a retired professional baseball player. He looked up to his father, Steve Swisher, who was also a major league baseball player, and ended up following in his footsteps, pursuing a career in baseball.

Nick attended the Ohio State University after graduating from high school. At the university, he became part of the Buckeye baseball team in the Big Ten Conference. As a result of his performance, he won the title of the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2000.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love host's husband made his MLB debut with Oakland Athletics in 2004. However, in 2009, Nick became a World Series Winner, playing with the New York Yankees. He eventually earned the All-Star title a year later.

Nick was then traded to the Cleveland Indians, during which he married JoAnna. The couple relocated to Cleveland to start their family life. However, Nick had to return to New York and rejoin the Yankees in 2016. The Ultimatum: Queer Love host's husband, a year later, announced his retirement.

After retiring from professional baseball, Nick remained with the Yankees as their special advisor. He currently serves as a sports analyst for Peacock TV and CBS Sports. In 2022, Nick launched his own podcast called The Nick Swisher Show, where he and his guests discuss parenthood, sports, and other topics.

Nick and JoAnna got married on December 11, 2010, at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach. Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, Reba McEntire, and Lance Bass were present among the guests. Three years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Emerson, in 2013.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love host gave birth to her second child, Sailor, on June 28, 2016. While reflecting on Nick's performance as a father, JoAnna opened up to People on July 11, 2024, saying:

"He's [Emerson and Sailor's] No. 1 fan and biggest hype man. I feel so grateful that I'm doing this with him."

The couple is known to be animal lovers, as they share their house with many rescued animals. They have four dogs named Romeo, Cooper, Lucky, and Elsa, and a cat called Prince Rainbow Sparkle. Additionally, they have a pet hamster.

Nick and JoAnna currently reside in Lake Oconee, Georgia. They used to own a home in Tampa, Florida, but they sold it in 2021.

Stream The Ultimatum: Queer Love exclusively on Netflix.

