“Makes us feel so seen” — AJ thanks the host JoAnna Garcia during The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 reunion for her support 

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2025, bringing back the cast one year after the finale. Hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the episode focused on how the couples and singles have been doing since the end of their journey.

The reunion opened with JoAnna greeting the returning cast and observing who arrived together and who came separately. Couples like AJ and Britney, Haley and Pilar, Bridget and Kyle, and Dayna and Magan sat together, while others, including Mel, Marie, Ashley, and Marita, sat apart.

During the episode, JoAnna revisited major events from the season, including engagements, breakups, and emotional moments. The cast reflected on their experiences, shared updates, and clarified where their relationships stood now. Toward the end, JoAnna became emotional after hearing from several cast members about her impact on them.

AJ, in particular, thanked her,

“Your love and your compassion towards us makes us feel so seen,” she shared.

The cast acknowledged the importance of being represented and supported, even by someone outside their community.

AJ, Britney, and others reflect on relationships and growth since the show in The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion

JoAnna Garcia Swisher started The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion by pointing out which couples arrived together. AJ and Britney shared that they were still engaged and growing stronger. AJ described their relationship post-show as “awesome” and said that the experience made them more connected.

AJ also thanked Marita for being supportive during the process, noting how the relationships inside the villa helped her learn more about herself. However, a moment of tension surfaced when Britney brought up AJ’s trial marriage with Marie. Britney admitted it was difficult to watch but added that they have talked and worked through it.

AJ responded that open conversations helped them grow. Kyle and Bridget also gave an update. They confirmed that they are now living together. Bridget added that they’re still learning to communicate better. Meanwhile, Haley and Pilar said they were still engaged and committed.

Pilar opened up about facing pressure from family and said, Haley said that it was not easy, but they were handling it together and added that the show helped them understand how to stand up for their relationship.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion also included clips from the season, revisiting emotional talks around physical intimacy and communication struggles.

Ashley and Marita address their fallout as Mel and Marie open up about their breakup in The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion

The host revisited the story of Ashley and Marita, highlighting how Ashley gave the ultimatum but later walked away from the engagement. Marita explained they had a disagreement on Ultimatum Day, and Ashley got emotional and left. Ashley said she still cares deeply but needed time to think.

"In a unique twist of events, the one that issued the Ultimatum ended up not wanting to get engaged in the end. Ashley and Marita." the host said.

Mel and Marie’s relationship also came up in the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The two were seated apart during the reunion. Mel shared that Marie ended the relationship months after filming. Marie confirmed the breakup and added that Mel had been open with her about having Lupus.

One moment that drew attention was about a private Spotify playlist shared between Mel and Dayna titled “Three Weeks,” with a rainbow and ring emoji.

The reunion ended with several cast members thanking JoAnna for her support. Haley also remembered JoAnna’s words on the first night, saying they made a lasting impact. JoAnna grew emotional after hearing their messages.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion is available to stream on Netflix.

