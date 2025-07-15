Celebrity Family Feud season 11 premiere ratings and more explored

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 premiered on July 10, 2025, featuring battles between Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Hudson, as well as The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show. According to Nielsen ratings, Season 11 of the ABC game show debuted to a significantly larger premiere audience compared to past seasons, with 4.162 million viewers.

Hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, the primetime TV series saw a significant increase in viewership compared to seasons 10 and 9. The latest season scored a 0.42 rating in the key broadcast demographic among viewers 18-49, marking a 27.27% change in demographics.

The Nielsen ratings indicate a show's likelihood of remaining on air. The higher the rating, the better its chances of continued success. Having touched the 4 million-mark after failing to do the same in the past two seasons, Celebrity Family Feud hints at a promising future on ABC.

For comparison, season 10 of the game show averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers. In contrast, season 9 generated a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 and 3.49 million viewers.

A spin-off of the original Family Feud series, it follows celebrity families as they attempt to guess the most popular answers to survey questions posed to 100 people. However, unlike the original version, Celebrity Family Feud teams compete for their favorite charities and a $25,000 cash prize.

Season 11 of the ABC game show opened with Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, as well as members of The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show. The upcoming episodes of the series will feature a star-studded cast lineup, including families of Leanne Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Laverne Cox, Diplo, Lil Jon, Matt Rife, Bobby Flay, Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Kyle Richards, and more.

Compared to season 11's premiere, season 10, which aired in July 2024, drew 2.849 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, marking a 13.16% drop in demo compared to its previous season. In fact, none of the episodes of Season 10 of Celebrity Family Feud surpassed the 3.5-million mark in viewership.

The highest-rated episode was episode 6, with 3.399 million viewers. Looking at season 9, which premiered in July 2023, it opened to 3.275 million viewers worldwide. However, the season managed to touch the 4 million mark, with its finale drawing 4.032 million viewers.

Season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud, which debuted in July 2022, performed significantly better than seasons 9 and 10. It opened to a 4.962 million viewership and maintained the 4-million status until the penultimate episode and the finale, where the numbers slipped down to the 3-million mark.

The season featured celebrities such as Amber Ruffin, Joe Lo Truglio, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Meagan Good, and more. Season 8 of Celebrity Family Feud closed with an average of 4.355 million viewers. Having had a promising start with season 11, fans of the game show will have to wait and see how it performs for the rest of the season.

The upcoming episode, set to be released on July 17, 2025, the primetime show will feature comedian Matt Rife as he battles rapper and DJ Lil Jon, as well as actress and singer Kat Graham, going head-to-head against actress Francia Raísa for their select charities.

Episodes of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 can be streamed exclusively on Hulu.

