Celebrity Family Feud star Martina McBride secures $25,000 in Fast Money

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 returned with a new episode on July 24, 2025. It featured two battles: one between the Arquette siblings and Martina McBride's family, and the other between Patti LaBelle's team and Fantasia's team. In the first round, Martina and her team had the opportunity to play Fast Money and win up to $25,000 for their favorite charity.The round was attempted by country artist Martina and her daughter, Delaney McBride. While Delaney put her best foot forward to score as many points as possible, she ended up with a total of 144 points. That left Martina to earn 56 to emerge victorious.Martina got the required points with some of her early answers, leaving Celebrity Family Feud with $25,000 for her chosen charity, Martina McBride's Music is Love Fund, which was established in 2017. The purpose of the charity is to invite fans to join the singer in making the world a better place by bringing people together through the power of music.What answers did Martina McBride give during her turn on Celebrity Family Feud's Fast Money?The round began with Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey asking Delaney to name someone that 100 men said they were &quot;a little bit afraid of.&quot; Delaney answered, &quot;Wife.&quot; The second question asked:&quot;At what age do you realize you were as tall as you'll ever be?&quot;Delaney replied &quot;16.&quot; For the following question, the Celebrity Family Feud host asked Martina's daughter to name a sport where head injuries were the most common. Delaney said volleyball.The next question asked the contestant to name the &quot;most used color in a crayon box,&quot; to which she replied &quot;red.&quot; The last question was a fill-in-the-blank type, which said, &quot;Leap blank.&quot; Delaney responded, &quot;Year,&quot; as her answer.With all the questions asked, it was time to check how many points she had scored. Delaney's answers earned her 26, 21, 4, 48, and 45 points, respectively, leaving Martina to score another 56 for the cash prize. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith 25 seconds on the clock, the host of the ABC game show asked Martina the same questions as before. Her answers in sequence were mother, 18, soccer, blue, and frog.Her first answer earned her 3 points, with mother-in-law being the top survey choice. Martina's second response secured another 22 points, as it was the most common answer. Her consequent answers scored 30, 26, and 50, respectively, with leapfrog and soccer being the top choices.Consequently, Martina won the round and walked away with $25,000 for her charity.Martina McBride expresses her thoughts about participating in Celebrity Family Feud View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 22, 2025, Martina McBride, the singer of This One's For The Girls, took to Instagram to share the big news about her participation in the ABC show, admitting that it had been a &quot;dream of ours for so long.&quot;She also mentioned in the caption that she and her family grew up watching the show together. As a result, the opportunity to play the game of Celebrity Family Feud felt like her dream had &quot;finally come true.&quot;Martina appeared on stage with her family, which included her husband, John, and their three daughters, Delaney, Ava, and Emma. In the post, she urged her followers and fans of the show to tune in, as they would not want to miss out on watching her and her family take on the Arquettes.Celebrity Family Feud episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.