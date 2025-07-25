  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Celebrity Family Feud star Martina McBride secures $25,000 in Fast Money

Celebrity Family Feud star Martina McBride secures $25,000 in Fast Money

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 25, 2025 05:57 GMT
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Martina McBride (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 returned with a new episode on July 24, 2025. It featured two battles: one between the Arquette siblings and Martina McBride's family, and the other between Patti LaBelle's team and Fantasia's team. In the first round, Martina and her team had the opportunity to play Fast Money and win up to $25,000 for their favorite charity.

Ad

The round was attempted by country artist Martina and her daughter, Delaney McBride. While Delaney put her best foot forward to score as many points as possible, she ended up with a total of 144 points. That left Martina to earn 56 to emerge victorious.

Martina got the required points with some of her early answers, leaving Celebrity Family Feud with $25,000 for her chosen charity, Martina McBride's Music is Love Fund, which was established in 2017. The purpose of the charity is to invite fans to join the singer in making the world a better place by bringing people together through the power of music.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What answers did Martina McBride give during her turn on Celebrity Family Feud's Fast Money?

youtube-cover
Ad

The round began with Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey asking Delaney to name someone that 100 men said they were "a little bit afraid of." Delaney answered, "Wife." The second question asked:

"At what age do you realize you were as tall as you'll ever be?"

Delaney replied "16." For the following question, the Celebrity Family Feud host asked Martina's daughter to name a sport where head injuries were the most common. Delaney said volleyball.

Ad

The next question asked the contestant to name the "most used color in a crayon box," to which she replied "red." The last question was a fill-in-the-blank type, which said, "Leap blank." Delaney responded, "Year," as her answer.

With all the questions asked, it was time to check how many points she had scored. Delaney's answers earned her 26, 21, 4, 48, and 45 points, respectively, leaving Martina to score another 56 for the cash prize.

Ad

With 25 seconds on the clock, the host of the ABC game show asked Martina the same questions as before. Her answers in sequence were mother, 18, soccer, blue, and frog.

Her first answer earned her 3 points, with mother-in-law being the top survey choice. Martina's second response secured another 22 points, as it was the most common answer. Her consequent answers scored 30, 26, and 50, respectively, with leapfrog and soccer being the top choices.

Consequently, Martina won the round and walked away with $25,000 for her charity.

Ad

Martina McBride expresses her thoughts about participating in Celebrity Family Feud

Ad

On July 22, 2025, Martina McBride, the singer of This One's For The Girls, took to Instagram to share the big news about her participation in the ABC show, admitting that it had been a "dream of ours for so long."

She also mentioned in the caption that she and her family grew up watching the show together. As a result, the opportunity to play the game of Celebrity Family Feud felt like her dream had "finally come true."

Ad

Martina appeared on stage with her family, which included her husband, John, and their three daughters, Delaney, Ava, and Emma. In the post, she urged her followers and fans of the show to tune in, as they would not want to miss out on watching her and her family take on the Arquettes.

Celebrity Family Feud episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications