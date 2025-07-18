“I want to see the judges”- Celebrity Family Feud contestant Lil Jon criticizes the show for an absurd answer

Episode 2 of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 was released on July 17. It saw Matt Rife's team going against that of Lil Jon's, and Kat Graham's team going against Francia Raisa's. Steve Harvey was at the helm of the games as usual, and asked the first two teams a question they didn't have many answers for.

Ad

Per the format of Celebrity Family Feud, Steve instructed the teams that there were six empty slots on the digital board. Each of these slots had words that were answered the most by people who were asked the same question as Steve was about to ask the contestants. The contenders had to guess what these answers/words were, and every correct guess would bring them closer to winning.

Steve asked them to name a smell that might remind a woman of her ex. While Matt's team guessed two of the answers correctly, Lil Jon's team couldn't guess any, so they lost. Then, when Steve revealed the words behind the remaining slots, the word "cheese" came out. Lil Jon didn't think it was the answer to the question and called out the makers for putting it there.

Ad

Trending

"I want to see the judges," Lil Jon said.

Why Lil Jon criticized the Celebrity Family Feud

The first point of the question went to Matt Rife's team, as a team member, James, guessed "cologne" correctly. So Steve asked the next person in Matt's team, Erik, to guess the second answer. Erik seemed clueless as he answered, "Hamburgers," a word that wasn't on the board.

Ad

Ad

Members of Matt's team weren't happy with Erik's answer, but in his defense, Erik said he was put on the spot. Steve then asked the same question to Jackson, another member of Team Matt. He guessed "gas" as the answer to the question, and his team thought it was a good answer. However, his answer wasn't among the remaining five slots on the board either.

Steve then came to Matt himself, who answered, "body odour/B.O.," and was correct. After Matt, Kevin was given a chance to guess, and he said "deodorant," but his word didn't exist on the Celebrity Family Feud board either.

Ad

With only two slots among the six slots on the board revealed, Steve moved on to Lil Jon's team. Reiterating the question, Steve asked what smell might remind a woman of her ex. Lil Jon said, "hair shampoo," and the crowd cheered for him because they thought it was a good answer. However, "hair shampoo" wasn't on the board either. With this, Matt's team won.

Then, when Steve revealed the answers behind the remaining slots, the first one said "cheese," something Lil Jon didn't think made sense in the context of the question.

Ad

"Who the hell did y'all talk to?" asked Lil Jon, referring to the crowd who answered these prompts.

Ad

Steve stated that he had been hosting the game show for 16 years, and he still didn't know the people behind those answers. Lil Jon also thought the people answering those questions were white because, according to him, black people didn't think anybody smelled like cheese.

"Black people ain't said, 'Oh you remind me of my ex, cheese'," said Lil Jon.

He then demanded to see the judges of Celebrity Family Feud because he couldn't make sense of the answer. Steve stated that his role was to read the questions and flip the board, so he didn't know the people behind those answers. He joked that now that they had blamed the white people for it, they needed to leave it at that. He then apologized to Matt because he was white.

Ad

Another answer on the board was "wood," another word Lil Jon thought was unfair. He waved to the audience and jokingly walked away from the stage. He then accused the Celebrity Family Feud of cheating. Their round concluded after Steve revealed the remaining two answers to be "beer" and "cigars".

For more updates on Celebrity Family Feud season 11, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @familyfeudabc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More