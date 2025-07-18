"That's a lay-up" — Celebrity Family Feud contestant Lil Jon reacts after scoring 173 in Celeb Fast Money round

Rapper Lil Jon made a confident remark during the July 17, 2025, episode of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 after completing the first half of the Fast Money round. With a score of 173, he turned to teammate E-40 and said:

“He ain't got nothing. That’s a lay-up,” referring to the remaining 27 points needed to win the grand prize.

The Celebrity Family Feud episode featured Lil Jon’s team facing off against comedian Matt Rife’s team, with host Steve Harvey guiding both sides through the game’s final segment.

Lil Jon and E-40 play the Fast Money round of Celebrity Family Feud season 11

Lil Jon powers through the Fast Money questions

With 20 seconds on the clock, Lil Jon tackled five survey questions. When asked what someone might be doing if they forget their headphones and feel bored, he went with “going on an airplane.”

For someone to call when needing bail from jail, he said, “your mom.” His other answers included “three years old” as the age kids stop wearing diapers, “the toilet” for the most-used room in a house, and “a blanket” as something people grab when cold.

After the round, host Steve Harvey reviewed the answers one by one. Lil Jon earned 40 points for “airplane,” 22 points for “mom,” and 44 points for “three.” For “toilet,” he scored 24 points.

At one point during the exchange, Lil Jon pointed at opponent Matt Rife and questioned his reaction to the answer "toilet." Matt acknowledged the response by saying it was a great answer. Lil Jon then followed up with:

"We have the best time, you know, on the phone. Never mind. Sorry.”

Finally, his final answer, “blanket,” brought in 43 points. His total reached 173, prompting enthusiastic reactions from the audience and a confident moment onstage.

E-40 faces the second half of the challenge

E-40 then stepped in to complete the Fast Money round with 25 seconds and a new set of rules, no repeating answers, and a requirement to cover any remaining points. When prompted with the first question, he initially said “on an airplane” but had to pass. For whom he would call to bail him out of jail, he began with “mom” before quickly switching to “bail bondsman.”

The next three responses came quickly: “five” for the age kids stop wearing diapers, “the bedroom” for the most-used room in the house, and “medicine” as something grabbed when cold. As time ran out, E-40 commented:

“D*mn. I hope I get one of these.”

When Steve Harvey reviewed the answers, he paused at “bail bondsman” and said while laughing with the crowd:

“The only way you know that answer is if you’ve been there.”

E-40 nodded in agreement and added that he should have answered "wife" when Harvey pointed out that "spouse" was the top answer for that question.

Team finishes close to 200 points

As Steve Harvey reviewed the last responses, the score remained just below the threshold. E-40’s 4th answer, “bedroom,” scored 13 points. However, his final answer, “medicine,” earned no additional points.

After both turns in the Celebrity Family Feud Fast Money round, the final team score reached 190 points, falling just 10 points short of the 200-point goal needed to win the $25,000 grand prize. Despite the near miss, the team still secured a $10,000 donation for their chosen charity, the American Diabetes Association.

Closing the segment, Harvey told the contestants:

“I'd like to thank Matt and Lil Jon and everybody else for coming and hanging out with us right here on Celebrity Family Feud."

Stream Celebrity Family Feud anytime on Disney+ and Hulu.

