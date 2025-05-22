The fifth episode of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 aired on May 21, 2025, featuring another two quarterfinal games. Game 3 was marked by a rare Triple Stumper, challenging all three contestants to no avail, while Victoria Groce’s consistent performance secured her win.

Game 4 ended with a close finish, with Isaac Hirsch narrowly overtaking Roger Craig at the buzzer in Final Jeopardy, demonstrating how quickly fortunes can change on the show. The Final Jeopardy responses significantly impacted the scores, contributing to the episode's challenging clues and tight competition on Jeopardy! Masters.

Game 3 and 4 overview of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 5

Victoria Groce takes control amid tough clues and a Triple Stumper in Game 3

The Jeopardy! Masters contestants in Game 3 included Matt Amodio, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce. Victoria, already a top contender after her previous win, maintained her lead through steady correct responses and strategic Daily Double wagers.

Yogesh performed well early in the Jeopardy! round by doubling up on a Daily Double, but Victoria's higher number of correct responses gave her the edge despite some inaccuracies. Then, during Double Jeopardy!, Victoria found two Daily Doubles and capitalized on them, extending her lead. Meanwhile, Matt Amodio struggled, falling behind after an incorrect Daily Double wager.

Although Victoria had a significant lead, the game included a Triple Stumper during Final Jeopardy. The clue, involving a 7-letter portmanteau word related to a UK headline, left all three contestants unable to provide the correct response. This marked one of the few Triple Stumpers in the tournament so far.

The final scores for Game 3 left Victoria Groce with $22,399, Yogesh Raut at $9,599, and Matt Amodio with $1,200. Victoria’s correct responses and wagering contributed to her win.

Isaac Hirsch wins in a close finish after Final Jeopardy buzzer moment in Game 4

Game 4 featured Isaac Hirsch, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. Juveria entered the match as an underdog compared to Roger, who was favored by prediction models. She was leading at the end of the Jeopardy! round, but Roger surged ahead in Double Jeopardy!, finding two Daily Doubles and taking an 800-point lead going into Final Jeopardy.

The Final Jeopardy category was "The Presidency," with a clue about a president known for vetoes. Isaac and Juveria both answered correctly, while Roger failed to finish his response. Furthermore, Isaac’s wager ensured he surpassed Roger by a single point at the buzzer, giving him the victory with a final score of $12,001 compared to Roger’s $10,001.

This close finish on Jeopardy! Masters not only gave Isaac his second win of the event but also moved him closer to clinching a semifinal spot. Meanwhile, Juveria finished with $12,000, just one dollar shy of Isaac’s total.

Player statistics and implications for the semifinals

Victoria Groce’s win in Game 3 marked her third victory of the season, with career statistics showing a high accuracy rate and solid wagering skills. These results maintain her status as a leading contender for the Masters title.

Isaac Hirsch’s Game 4 win improved his standing in the tournament, making his advancement to the semifinals more likely. His ability to capitalize on Final Jeopardy wagers proved crucial in overcoming favored opponents.

Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer remain contenders but face increasing pressure as the tournament progresses. Meanwhile, Matt Amodio and Roger Craig had mixed results in this episode despite past successes, and this may affect their chances of advancing on Jeopardy! Masters.

Catch the last two rounds of the quarterfinals of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on May 27, 2025, on ABC.

