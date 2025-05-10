When will Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Quarterfinals air? The show's full schedule explored

The latest season of Jeopardy! Masters season 3, which premiered on April 30, 2025, is currently underway, continuing its run on ABC with a structured multi-round format. The quarterfinal stage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, followed by more episodes on May 21 and May 27. This round will span three episodes, each featuring two games.

Ad

With episodes airing weekly on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays, viewers can expect a consistent release schedule through early June. Jeopardy! Masters season 3 full broadcast timeline includes knockout games, semifinals, and finals.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 schedule and streaming options

Season 3 follows a structured release with two games per episode, airing at 9 pm ET on ABC every Tuesday and Wednesday. Viewers can watch live through their local ABC station or stream via platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling. Episodes are also added to Hulu the day after airing. Hulu plans start at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Ad

Trending

Knockout Round Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3 Games 1 & 2

Games 3 & 4

Games 5 & 6 Wednesday, April 30

Wednesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 14 Quarterfinals Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6 Games 1 & 2

Games 3 & 4

Games 5 & 6 Tuesday, May 20

Wednesday, May 21

Tuesday, May 27 Semifinals Episode 7

Episode 8 Games 1 & 2

Games 3 & 4 Wednesday, May 28

Tuesday, June 3 Finals Episode 9 Games 1 & 2 Wednesday, June 4

Ad

Ad

Episodes 1 and 2 overview

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 premiered with the episode Knockouts 1 & 2, featuring nine returning champions, including 2025 Tournament of Champions finalists Neilesh Vinjamuri, Adriana Harmeyer, and Isaac Hirsch. Also returning were Brad Rutter, Victoria Groce, and Yogesh Raut, along with Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer.

In Game 1, Yogesh Raut dominated the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, finishing with 30,800 points, earning 3 match points. Victoria Groce took second with 14,000 points, earning 1 match point, and Brad Rutter placed third with no match points.

Ad

Game 2 was closely contested, with Roger Craig leading after finding both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy. He finished with 21,201 points after a successful Final Jeopardy wager, securing 3 match points.

Ad

Matt Amodio and Juveria Zaheer each answered correctly in Final Jeopardy, with Matt finishing second and earning 1 point, while Juveria ended with 0. After these games, Yogesh and Roger each had one win and 3 match points.

Jeopardy! Masters Games 3 and 4 aired on May 7, 2025. In Game 3, Yogesh took an early lead and maintained it, finishing with 25,700 points. Roger Craig answered correctly in Final Jeopardy to finish second with 2,799 points, earning 1 match point. Isaac Hirsch struggled, finishing with 3,199 points and no match points.

Ad

In Game 4, Roger Craig found both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy and finished with 21,201 points, securing 3 match points. Matt Amodio earned 16,001 points, placing second and receiving 2 match points, while Juveria Zaheer finished third with 16,000 points and earned 1 match point.

Upcoming Quarterfinal placements

Ad

After the end of the knockout round, the existing positions show Yogesh Raut topping the charts with 6 points, registering two wins. Roger Craig takes the second spot with 4 points, earning one win, and Isaac Hirsch has 3 points, with one win as well. Victoria Groce, Matt Amodio, and Adriana Harmeyer each have 1 point, having placed second in one of their games.

On the other hand, Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter have not yet achieved a win, leaving them without match points so far.

Ad

The Jeopardy! Masters final knockout games on May 14 will be critical in determining which contestants advance to the Quarterfinals, which will kick off on May 20.

Stream Jeopardy! Masters season 3 anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More