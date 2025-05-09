When will Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Games 5 and 6 air? Details explored

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 continues its tournament schedule this May with two more competitive matchups set to air on the same evening. Game 5 and Game 6 are both scheduled for broadcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Game 5 will feature Victoria Groce, Matt Amodio, and Adriana Harmeyer, while Game 6 will see Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter compete.

These games mark the next stage in the tournament’s progression, with standings and point totals continuing to evolve as the returning champions seek to improve their position in the leaderboard across multiple rounds.

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Game 5 and 6

May 14 full matchup details

Game 5 includes three players who have already appeared earlier in the season: Victoria Groce, Matt Amodio, and Adriana Harmeyer. Each currently holds 1 point in the standings. Groce has accumulated 21 correct responses with a Coryat score of $10,200. Amodio has recorded 18 correct responses and a Coryat score of $11,600.

Harmeyer has logged 11 correct responses and a Coryat score of $6,600. All three competitors are positioned closely in the rankings, and the outcome of this game will provide one of them with an opportunity to move ahead in the standings.

Following the Jeopardy! Masters Game 5, the second matchup of the evening, will include Neilesh Vinjamuri, Juveria Zaheer, and Brad Rutter. These three contestants currently have no points and no wins. Vinjamuri has posted 18 correct responses with a Coryat of $9,200. Zaheer has 16 correct responses and a $8,000 Coryat score.

Rutter enters with 8 correct responses and a Coryat of $6,200. Game 6 will be critical for all three players, as a win would place one of them in a more competitive position as the season progresses.

Both games will follow the standard structure of the show, consisting of Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy rounds. Match points are awarded based on final placement, contributing directly to overall season rankings on Jeopardy! Masters.

Recap of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 Games 3 and 4

On May 7, 2025, Games 3 and 4 aired with a continuation of Season 3's tournament format. In Game 3, Yogesh Raut achieved a dominant lead early, recording 15 correct responses and no incorrect ones in the Jeopardy round and finishing the game with 26 correct answers and 1 incorrect.

He led with $25,700 going into Final Jeopardy, where only Roger Craig answered correctly with “Who is Berthe Morisot?” Despite this, Raut secured the win and three match points, while Craig earned one point for second place.

In Game 4, a new group of players competed, and the rankings kept changing based on correct answers and Coryat scores. Final results from each game affect how many match points players earn, which helps decide who moves on in the tournament.

Right now, Yogesh Raut leads with 6 points and 2 wins. Roger Craig has 4 points and 1 win, and Isaac Hirsch has 3 points and 1 win. Groce, Amodio, and Harmeyer each have 1 point, while Vinjamuri, Zaheer, and Rutter have not scored yet.

The results of Jeopardy! Masters Games 5 and 6 will influence midseason placements and determine who remains in contention as the tournament moves forward.

Catch Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.

