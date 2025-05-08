"Different in a lot of ways" — Jeopardy! Masters star Adriana shares why this tournament comes with less pressure than the ToC

Adriana Harmeyer discussed the challenges and expectations of returning to Jeopardy! Masters tournament in an interview with the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2025. She compared the pressure of the Masters to her earlier experience in the Tournament of Champions (ToC). When asked about the pressure each event brought, Harmeyer shared,

Ad

"I think it was a different in a lot of ways."

She explained that the quick turnaround and intense competition in the Masters tournament created a unique experience for her, one that, surprisingly, felt less pressurized compared to the ToC.

Why Adriana Harmeyer found Jeopardy! Masters less intense than the Tournament of Champions

The preparation process: A contrast between Masters and ToC

Ad

Trending

Ad

For Adriana Harmeyer, the primary difference between the two tournaments was the amount of time available to prepare. The ToC provided contestants with months of preparation time, which allowed them to refine their strategies and prepare extensively. As Harmeyer explained,

"For ToC I had months and months and months to prepare."

In contrast, the Masters tournament offered much less notice, requiring contestants to adjust their approach. She mentioned that this limited preparation period meant Harmeyer had to lean on her previous knowledge and experience rather than cramming for the event.

Ad

"But for Masters, I had a lot less notice," she said.

The Jeopardy! Masters player highlighted that the reduced timeframe redefined the way she prepared, concentrating more on taking advantage of what she already knew in contrast to attempting to cram new information over a short time.

The pressure of competing with the best

Ad

The other significant difference Harmeyer observed was the amount of competition. In ToC, she was competing against players she had already beaten in earlier rounds, which created an added pressure of having to play well. Harmeyer confessed,

"I had been at the top of the competition, so I might have felt more pressure to do well."

She mentioned that the pressure to maintain her position weighed heavily on her as she entered the ToC. However, the Masters tournament introduced a different dynamic. Competing against some of Jeopardy!'s greatest players meant Harmeyer no longer felt the burden of being the frontrunner. She shared,

Ad

"I am playing with some of the greatest players of all time, and I think there was peace going into this that I'm not necessarily the favorite this time."

The Jeopardy! Masters player said that this shift in perspective allowed her to approach the tournament with less pressure, focusing more on enjoying the experience rather than meeting high expectations.

Life after Jeopardy and community support

Ad

Ad

Since her first appearance aired in May 2024, Harmeyer has experienced growing recognition both locally and beyond. Her university affiliation has made her a well-known figure in the Purdue community.

“I have a lot of people around here that have been really invested because of the Purdue connection and because I live here in the community,” she said.

This connection extended to her employer as well. The Jeopardy! Masters player shared,

Ad

“That was a pleasant surprise as well, because it is a big deal, and I'm glad that the university actually recognized that and celebrated it.”

While attention has decreased over time, she still experiences occasional recognition. She mentioned being approached by people at the grocery store, recalling a moment when someone recognized her.

Jeopardy! Masters is available to stream anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More