Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 4 recap: Games one and two shift the standings ahead of the semifinals

Episode 4 of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 aired on May 20, 2025, featuring two quarterfinal matches that affected the tournament leaderboard. Each contestant continued to compete for one of four available semifinal spots.

Victoria Groce, Roger Craig, Matt Amodio, Yogesh Raut, Isaac Hirsch, and Juveria Zaheer all returned to the stage with the potential to improve their standings. Victoria and Roger each earned a win, while Yogesh and Isaac gained additional points.

The results from both matches shifted the points distribution and further narrowed the race to qualify. Only four quarterfinal matches remain before the Jeopardy! Masters semifinal round begins.

Game 1 and 2 overview of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 4

Victoria increases her lead on Game 1

The first game featured Matt Amodio, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce. Entering the match, Yogesh and Victoria were both considered likely semifinalists, while Matt was in contention for one of the final spots on Jeopardy! Masters.

In the Jeopardy! round, Yogesh took an early lead, successfully doubling his score with a Daily Double. Victoria had more correct responses overall, but trailed due to differences in clue value. After the first round, Yogesh led with $8,400, followed by Victoria with $5,400 and Matt with $200.

During Double Jeopardy!, Victoria and Matt each uncovered a Daily Double. Victoria successfully doubled her score, while Matt’s incorrect answer pushed his total down. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Victoria had $32,000, Yogesh had $20,800, and Matt trailed with $1,200.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, under the category "Portmanteau Words," resulted in a triple stumper. None of the contestants correctly identified “Brentry.” However, due to her lead, Victoria still won the game and earned 3 points. Yogesh received 1 point for second place, and Matt earned none.

This result strengthened Victoria’s standing while keeping Yogesh within reach of a semifinal slot. Matt, however, fell further behind in the rankings on Jeopardy! Masters.

Roger secures a critical win on Game 2

The second match of the night featured Isaac Hirsch, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. All three were fighting to improve their semifinal chances. Roger and Juveria were particularly close in points, while Isaac was seeking to rebound from previous performances.

In the Jeopardy! round, Juveria edged into the lead with $4,200, followed by Roger with $4,000 and Isaac with $2,400. During Double Jeopardy!, Juveria found two Daily Doubles, answering one correctly and one incorrectly. Roger answered consistently and gained a slight lead before Final Jeopardy!, with $10,800 compared to Isaac’s $10,000 and Juveria’s $8,800.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, in the category “The Presidency,” referenced a president known for frequent vetoes. All three responded incorrectly to the clue referring to Grover Cleveland. However, Roger maintained his lead and won the match, earning 3 points. Isaac came in second with 1 point, and Juveria earned none.

Roger’s win brought him closer to clinching a semifinal position, while Juveria missed an opportunity to surpass Matt in the overall standings.

Updated standings and semifinal outlook

After these matches, Victoria moved into first place with a total of seven match points, followed by Yogesh, also with seven points but behind on tiebreakers. Matt currently holds third place with five points. Juveria is in fourth with four points, tied with Roger, who also has four points after securing his first win. Isaac is in sixth place with six points.

With four quarterfinal matches remaining, all six Jeopardy! Masters contestants are still mathematically in contention for the four semifinal spots, depending on upcoming results and potential tiebreaker scenarios.

Catch the next episode of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 on May 21, 2025, on ABC.

